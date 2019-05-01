While there is some speculation about who actually created the first sandwich, there's no disputing the sandwich is one of our most versatile meals. You can put a combination of just about any food in between two slices of bread and have a yummy meal.

Even better, it's portable and can be held in one hand.

Saturday is National Hoagie Day, a day named after one of the most versatile sandwiches ever. Here are a few fun facts about sandwiches:

1. A sandwich is a food item commonly consisting of two or more slices of bread, with one or more fillings between them. Sandwiches are a widely popular type of lunch food, typically taken to work, school, or picnics to be eaten as part of a packed lunch. The bread can be used as it is, or it can be coated with any condiments to enhance flavor and texture. They are also widely sold in restaurants and cafes, served hot or cold.

2. Sandwiches are thought to be the namesake of John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich, following the claim that he was the eponymous inventor of the sandwich.

3. The first written usage of the English word appeared in Edward Gibbon’s journal, in longhand, referring to “bits of cold meat” as a “Sandwich”.

4. October 9th is National Grinder, Hoagie, Hero Day.

5. November 3rd is National Sandwich Day.

6. The average American will have consumed 1,500 PB&Js by the time they graduate high school.

7. The most people making sandwiches simultaneously is 607 and was achieved by British Sandwich Association (UK), in Manchester, UK, on May 14, 2013.

8. The world’s largest sandwich weighed 5,440 pounds.

9. The most expensive sandwich ever sold was a grilled toast sandwich that seemed to have an image of the Virgin Mary on it. It sold for $28,000 in 2004.

10. Depending on the region, hero sandwiches have been called many other names, including hoagie, grinder, and sub. The latter comes from Benedetto Capaldo’s Italian deli in New London, Conn., during World War II. The deli received an order from the nearby US Naval submarine base for 500 hero sandwiches. From that day forward any time a customer ordered a hero sandwich the employees at the deli called it a “sub.”

11. Americans eat more than 300 million sandwiches every day – an amazing statistic since there are slightly more than 300 million Americans.

12. The most popular sandwich in America is the standard ham sandwich (ham, cheese, and mustard or mayonnaise), followed by the BLT.

— mobile-cuisine.com

TODAY'S RECIPE

Bacon-Turkey hoagie sandwich

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons minced fresh basil or 2 teaspoons dried basil

1 loaf (about 1 pound) French bread

3/4 pound sliced deli smoked turkey

12 slices cheddar cheese

1 large apple, sliced

12 cooked bacon strips

In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise and basil. Cut French bread horizontally in half; spread cut surfaces with mayonnaise mixture.

Layer bottom half of bread with turkey, cheese, apple and bacon; replace top of bread. Cut into 8 slices.

— tasteofhome.com