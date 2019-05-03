New Books
From the Pueblo City-County Library District
Fiction
1. Little Darlings – Melanie Golding*
2. Smashed: Junji Ito Story Collection – Junji Ito
3. The Invited – Jennifer McMahon*
4. Crown Jewel – Christopher Reich*
5. The Old Drift – Namwali Serpell*
6. Murder on Trinity Place – Victoria Thompson*
Non-Fiction
1. 108 Stitches: Loose Threads, Ripping Yarns, and the Characters from My Time in the Game – Ron Darling*
2. Tiny Hot Dogs: A Memoir in Small Bites – Mary Giuliani*
3. Mind Fixers: Psychiatry’s Troubled Search for the Biology of Mental Illness – Anne Harrington*
4. The Role of the Scroll: An Introduction to Scrolls in the Middle Ages – Thomas Forrest Kelly*
5. The Global Age: Europe: 1950-2017 – Ian Kershaw*
6. Beeline: What Spelling Bees Reveal About Generation Z’s New Path to Success – Shalini Shankar*
*Titles are either available or can be recommended in the eBook format through PCCLD’s Cloud Library Collection