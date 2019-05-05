History Colorado’s landmark Borderland exhibit opened its second installment at Trinidad History Museum on Friday.

“Borderlands of Southern Colorado: Remedios, Medicine and Health” is an exhibition that explores the intersections of history, health, culture, heritage, spirituality and landscapes through stories that are relevant to the Trinidad, Southern Colorado and Northern New Mexico Communities.

The series, the brainchild of El Pueblo History Museum head Dawn DiPrince, was launched last year after more than five years of study and development. The exhibit examines life in Southern Colorado as it was affected by the many different borderlands that dissected the area.

The first exhibition was opened at El Pueblo Museum and remains open there. The exhibit in Trinidad expands on the first exhibit, according to Kirby Stokes, director of Trinidad History Museum. A third Borderlands exhibit will open later in the year at Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center.

The themes of the Trinidad Borderland exhibit are:

• Connection between land and health.

• Imposition of borders on the landscape.

• Impact resource-based economies, agriculture and coal mining had on health.

• Tragedies and health hazards of coal mining.

• Intersections of health care and spirituality/religion in Southern Colorado.

• Childbirth practices and midwifery, including changing laws and issues of access.

• Sisters of Charity and the development of Trinidad’s Mt. St. Rafael Hospital.

• Borderlands doctors and their boundary-breaking health care.

• Grandmothers and familial health remedies.

Stories in the exhibit

To provide information and context about the subjects, several stories were woven into the display, including:

• Indigenous spirituality and Medicine, which illuminates borderlands healing practices that long have intersected with spirituality, cultivating strength from ritual, land, communal care and faith.

• Sister Blandina and the Sisters of Charity. Led by Blandina, the group applied grit, faith and courage to bring education and health care to Trinidad from the 1870s to 1967.

• Dr. Stanley Biber, the local doctor revolutionized gender reassignment surgery during his decades in Trinidad. He performed his first gender reassignment surgery in 1969.

• Cedelina Costa and her children suffocated in an underground chamber following a massacre and fire at the Ludlow tent colony where coal mining families lived during the coalfield strike of 1913-1914.

• Coal mining in three Southern Colorado coal mines that exploded and killed more than 200 men and adolescent boys in 1910.

Focus on healthcare

The exhibit traces how the inhabitants treated illnesses and injuries from prehistoric roots to groundbreaking sex-assignment surgery.

“We display agriculture tools and medicine bundles that were prehistoric,” Stokes said. “People purposely grew plants to use to heal and treat ailments.”

The display also explores the spiritual element of the inhabitants.

“The people were very connected to the land,” Stokes said. “There was a connection between the land, their spirit and their health.”

A significant step forward took place when Sister Blandina arrived in Trinidad. She had lived there when Trinidad was a new town, left and returned. One of Sister Blandina’s biggest assets was her ability to speak both English and Spanish.

“She was able to interact on a far deeper level than the other sisters,” Stokes said.

Blandina offered her help no matter who needed it. One of her patients was a member of the gang that ran with Billy the Kid.

“None of the doctors wanted to treat him,” Stokes said. “But Sister Blandina felt all people should be helped, so she treated him.”

Miners and healthcare

One fact of the healthcare issue was the coal miners, who were injured often in mining accidents. Their quest for better healthcare led to strikes. One of those strikes led to the Ludlow Massacre.

“The striking around the mine wasn’t just the miners, it was the entire family striking,” Stokes said. “They wanted to be able to choose their own health care provider. The company provided doctors, but their care was limited.

“The women wanted to choose their own health care provider rather than ones provided by the company, especially in areas of child birth.”

Midwives

One of Stokes’ favorite stories is that of Mary Scavatto, who worked as a midwife.

“She was a prolific midwife in our area,” Stokes said. “We have on display a quit with photos of individuals delivered by her.”

Stokes spent many hours interviewing people who were delivered by Scavatto.

“That was special to me,” Stokes said. “It had a great impact on me.”

Scavatto was a family institution, Stokes said.

“In one family, she delivered three of four siblings,” Stokes said. “In another family, she delivered five of the 11 siblings. She was a true powerhouse.”

Eventually, midwives were required to be certified and then the law required children be born in hospitals, which all but eliminated the need for midwives.

Stanley Biber

One of the major pieces of the display includes information and artifacts on Dr. Stanley Biber. While Biber was a family practitioner, he is best known for the sex-assignment surgery he pioneered in Trinidad.

“He was a groundbreaking physician in a lot of ways,” Stokes said. “He was a pioneer in sex-assignment surgery. He was groundbreaking in sports medicine. He would compare injuries from coal mining injures to combat injuries and design treatment.”

What few people realize is that Biber was a general practitioner and surgeon, who treated everyone. MaryLee Biber was a nurse who worked with Dr. Biber for nearly 20 years before they became a couple.

Biber, who was an active rancher and while he was in medical school, also was a power weight lifter who came close to qualifying for the 1948 Summer Olympics

The display will include stories and anecdotes about Biber’s life, as provided by his widow MaryLee, as well as artifacts.

Among the artifacts included in the exhibit are:

• Biber’s stethoscope

• Mallot used to test reflexes

• Camera bag with 35mm camera he used to take pre and post-op photos of patients

• Note pads with hand-written notes from his procedures, meetings with patients, etc.

• Photographs.

The exhibit is housed in a historic adobe horse stable at the museum.

