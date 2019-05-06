Some of Pueblo’s most beloved eateries are run by those who speak only, or mostly, Spanish.

This isn’t a problem for most, however for Environmental Health Specialists who must enforce health and safety codes, the language barrier had proven to be an issue.

With that in mind, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment decided to help bridge that gap to better serve the community.

By partnering with Colorado State University-Pueblo’s Extended Studies program, nine inspectors took a 10-week Spanish class taught by CSU-Pueblo adjunct professor Jorge Arroyo.

The class was developed for the inspectors to use in practical, every-day situations and was geared to teach such individuals 'kitchen Spanish" — terms and phrases workers at the establishments use on a daily basis.

Arroyo tailored the course to help the inspectors communicate and educate owners of businesses in the area who speak little to no English.

The course, and application of the things learned there, have paid huge dividends for the health department and business owners alike.

The course

Arroyo has worked at CSU-Pueblo for three years and taught at the college level for the past 12.

He and Kathryn Starkey, outreach specialist – conferences and short courses for the division of extended studies, wanted to offer a course to help specific community members learn Spanish.

When the health department wrote a mini-grant for just such a thing, it became a perfect match.

“Especially here in Pueblo, people want to understand Spanish for personal or professional reasons,” Arroyo said.

Nine inspectors and their director, Vicki Carlton, took the class during the fall 2018 semester.

There, Arroyo tailored the course for the inspectors’ specific needs in terms of grammar and vocabulary.

“With the health inspectors, it was a lot of fun because I knew they needed this specifically for their job,” Arroyo said. “They were very clear about what their needs were as far what they needed to communicate and what they would like to know.”

Though the inspectors work with varying businesses, the majority of needs were centered around terms and phrases commonly used in the kitchen.

With those needs in mind, Arroyo was able to craft a lesson-plan with flexibility that centered around those particular areas.

“I did an intake survey, which I do in all my classes, and asked what are some problems you guys are having with the language?” Arroyo said.”They had documents that had to do with the inspection. They had those translated so I used that for where I got most of my vocabulary.”

Arroyo taught vocabulary, grammar and how to conjugate verbs in past and present tenses.

In addition to class time, Arroyo went with inspectors on jobs. If things came up there, he could implement them into the course.

If the class came back to Arroyo with other needs they came across on other jobs, he could implement those into his lesson plan as well.

For instance, taco trucks are different than restaurants. So, Arroyo led specific instruction to help with situations that may arise while inspecting one.

“It became a lot easier for me and for them,” Arroyo said. “Automatically, they would suggest things they needed. They came with more specific needs.”

Arroyo was elated at how well the class grasped the concepts.

“In 10 weeks, the amount of Spanish and communication they were able to acquire was incredible,” Arroyo said. “They really went above-and-beyond and purely from their initiative.”

Applying what they learned

As soon as the inspectors began taking the course, they were able to apply what they learned.

The course was justified in matter of days after it began and the inspectors began practicing their newly learned skills right away.

“It was really beneficial to be able to learn something and apply it,” Josh Gallegos, an environmental health specialist for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, said. “I have some facilities where the managers spoke English but they’d have a few workers who only spoke Spanish. I got feedback in English to take back to class. It gave me the ability to practice right away.”

There was much to learn in a short amount of time for the inspectors.

They jumped from the alphabet to grammar in a short time before working to more advanced phrasing.

However, once the inspectors were able to grasp early concepts, it became fairly routine in their daily duties.

“We’re asking, basically the same questions every time,” Lee LaJeunesse, an environmental health specialist, said. “Once you get that base vocabulary, it makes it so much easier. A lot of places, they do only speak Spanish. Whatever you can speak helps them out tremendously.”

There are roughly 33 businesses the health department inspects that are primarily Spanish-speaking facilities.

The key element of the training was to be able to help educate managers and business owners on not just what the laws and health codes are, but why they’re important.

“We’re educators,” LaJeunesse said. “We get a snapshot and have an hour or two to educate the person on how they need to do things. It helps us as educators to be able to communicate with them and educate them.”

Gallegos added, “It’s helping them get the tools. Our regulations are written very specifically. Trying to communicate that to them, a lot of times they’d let us do what we had to do and when we left they didn’t have the knowledge of why, or know the risk factors, or why it's important to prevent food borne illness."

Whereas before, restaurant workers and managers thought the specialists only came in and fixed problems, they now understand those problems and can address them on their own volition.

The health specialists have already seen improvements in facilities where they’ve been better able to communicate.

The workers get it once it’s explained to them.

This, as Arroyo, explains is beneficial to the community as a whole.

“As far as a community, we don’t alienate ourselves,” he said. “Language does that … it’s not willingly … but language can be a barrier. Without that barrier, you have a better relationship with the community you’re serving, better performances from the inspectors and also for the restaurant owners it ensures them that they’re successful in their business.”

Carlton echoed that sentiment.

“We felt it was a barrier to get compliance with the food code and understanding what we wanted,” Carlton said. “We wanted to bridge that gap to help us and to help the restaurant owners.”

The reward

The entire process has been a rewarding experience for all involved.

For Arroyo, he gets to see the fruits of his labors pay off immediately.

While on ride-alongs, Arroyo witnessed how his teachings were applied in the field — something he doesn’t often see with his college students until years down the road.

“It was really gratifying,” he said. “There’s always little things that kind of put you off like any job. Having come out here and seeing them want to do this and to have a lot of fun doing it was like a recharge for teacher batteries.

“I remember why I got into this and remembered what it is I loved about it.”

For the inspectors, the experience was rewarding as well.

Those they interacted with were happy and appreciative of their attempts to bridge the language gap.

“They’re happy to have somebody try to speak their native language or their first language,” LaJeunesse said. “The cultural bridging and the cultural gap is important.”

The goal of the environmental health specialists isn’t to cite businesses or close them. Instead, they want to educate and make sure they’re successful and make sure the community doesn’t catch food borne illness from the establishments.

With the bridging of the language barrier, both goals are easier to achieve.

Continuing education

Arroyo has taught firefighters and first responders, and will likely teach a Spanish course for police and law enforcement officers in the fall.

He hopes to continue teaching these types of courses in the future.

“I’m really liking the experience,” he said. “It keeps me current.”

Those who work at the health department will work to continue their education and will continue to educate others as well.

On June 3, from 1-5 p.m. at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, the inspectors and Arroyo will hold a Certified Food Protection Manager course in Spanish.

With new FDA regulations having taken effect at the beginning of the year, restaurants must have a Certified Food Protection Manager. That person must pass a proctored exam to be certified.

With their newly learned skills, the inspectors will help Spanish-speaking managers and owners prepare for the exam.

“We’ll be doing the educational part of it and the power point class in Spanish,” Gallegos said. “Jorge will be there to help with the difficult questions we may get it.

“We want it to be an open platform, too. Now is the time to ask any of the questions to us and what we do and how we can help.”

