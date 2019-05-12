Canada lynx

Scientific name: Lynx canadensis

Common name: Canada lynx

Description: Canada lynx are medium sized cats that are often very stocky and muscular in appearance. The front legs are slightly shorter than the back, which often makes them look slightly hunched over when they walk. One of the common features amongst the lynx family is their unique hair; they have distinctive tufts of hair on the tips of their ears, as well as lengthy cheek hairs, giving the appearance of ‘lynx muttonchops’. Canada lynx have hair that is thick for warmth and tan/grey colored on most of the body, although the face also has white and black accents. They have very large feet, which act as snowshoes, allowing the lynx to stay on top of snow as they move. Males tend to be slightly larger than females; the female at the zoo weighs between 25 and 30 pounds. The primary prey of the Canada lynx is the snowshoe hare, although they will eat other small mammals. Canada lynx are solitary in the wild, with groups only consisting of mother and her young for the time that they are little.

Range: North America, primarily including parts of Canada and Alaska, although appearing in some parts of the northern contiguous United States as well.

Habitat: Usually forests, although they will sometimes venture into rocky areas, depending on where they can find prey populations.

Reproduction and rearing: Males and females come together during breeding season only (generally March-April) and females have a litter between 1 and 8 young after a 64-day gestation. The number of young that are in a litter is dependent on what food sources are available; in years with more snowshoe hares, more young are born. The opposite is true for years with low hare populations.

Predators: No natural predators. The biggest threats to the Canada lynx are habitat destruction and difficulty finding prey.

Lifespan: Up to 15 years, although they can live longer in captivity.

Conservation Status: Least concern, as classified by IUCN Redlist.

References: arkive.org; icunredlist.org; mnzoo.org; philadelphiazoo.org