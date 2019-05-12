Those in the animal care world are careful not to overly compare wild animals with domesticated animals. However, sometimes it’s hard not to. Sometimes, a cat is a cat is a cat. On any given day, the Pueblo Zoo’s Canada lynx can be stubborn, aloof, playful, self-motivated or cunning. She also seeks out warm, sunny spots and sleeps a fair amount of the time.

Guests may find it curious to see keepers attending to Kaya, the zoo’s lynx, in her exhibit with her in it. Kaya is an old girl at 17 years old and in her more than 13 years at the zoo she has not shown any aggression. She and her keepers know each other well, but this does not mean they become careless or complacent in their relationship. They give each other space and are mindful of their respective locations at all times.

As with all the animals at the zoo, keepers provide her with enrichment and work on training to ensure they can take the very best care of her. Unsurprisingly, they report that she can be stubborn and it is tough to convince her to do anything she doesn’t want to do. Other than rats, bones and the occasional foolhardy squirrel, she is not highly motivated by meat when training. Whipped cream is her jam. If she is going to do anything, it will be for the sweet stuff. Odors are her favorite form of enrichment. She likes smells such as perfume or branches that were previously in a primate habitat.

The primary prey of Canada lynx is snowshoe hare. Interestingly, the fluctuations of the two populations are closely linked due to the predatory relationship. The”lynx-hare cycle” is about 8 to 11 years where a peak in hare population is followed about two years later with a peak in lynx population. Conversely, when the hare population declines it is followed by a decline in lynx numbers. Kaya has not lost her hunting instinct. As mentioned, she will make a snack out of a trespassing squirrel if so inclined. While she also nabs the occasional bird, she tends not to eat them. She is likely sending them a signal to stay away from her food.

Though Colorado seems to be a natural fit for Canada lynx, the state’s native population was lost to trapping, poisoning and development in the 1970s. Reintroduction efforts were launched in 1997 when the state Division of Wildlife began reintroducing them in the San Juan Mountains by releasing lynx that were captured in Alaska and Canada. By 2010, the program was deemed a success becoming one of the most high-profile carnivore reintroduction programs in North America at that time.

Puebloans can get an close up look at a Canada lynx by visiting “Kaya” in the Woods area. Don’t be surprised if she reminds you of a furry feline at your own house.