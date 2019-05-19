I’m an expert at ruining relationships.

You could say I’ve put in my 10,000 hours.

I don’t just burn bridges; I take a Napoleonic approach, scorching the earth around the bridges rendering the resources of that community utterly useless.

It’s been this way my whole life; with friends, family, romantic relationships and colleagues.

I use to chalk it up to being a jerk, and maybe I am — just don’t ask my exes. But a little over four months ago, I was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder.

The disorder is the most common mental illness in the United States. More than 40 million adults suffer from some form of anxiety, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

Most people might associate anxiety with panic attacks, lack of sleep, lack of appetite and nervous sweats, and anxiety is definitely that. But it can also be so much more.

Anxiety is a bad mother — shut yo mouth! — I’m talkin’ ‘bout anxiety!

With the disorder comes a whole treasure chest of problems.

I don’t suffer from panic attacks, though I do regularly have trouble sleeping. It affects me in a more indirect manner.

My anxiety takes all my insecurities and worries and pulls a Spinal Tap, cranking those esteem-altering thoughts all the way to 11.

And you may be asking, “Luke, what insecurities would YOU have?” And I would answer with, “Well, how much time do you have? Actually, let me just tell you what I’m NOT insecurities about to save you time.”

Having anxiety with low self-esteem is like replacing the angel on one shoulder with another devil so that two devils are going forth-and-back telling you what a big piece of dung you are.

It also leads me to some super-impulsive behaviors. It’s fight-or-flight, man — do or die! I get so anxious that all I want to do is anything, right in that moment, will get me out of that situation.

I leave when I should stay. I stay when I should go. I say things I don’t mean because all I want is to get the hell out of dodge when stuff hits the fan.

Instead of singing, “Should I Stay or Should I Go?” I just sing “I’m going and I’m burning this house down with me” (not literally, of course).

I may come off as unfriendly because I don’t say hello, or make eye contact or approach people in public. It isn’t because I don’t want to, I just don’t think YOU want me to, and it makes me anxious that I might be bothering you with my presence.

Anxiety keeps me from asking for a raise, even though I deserve one!

I don’t like to eat at restaurants alone because I think everyone is looking at me and thinking, “Look at that weirdo!” They’re not wrong, but come on, I don’t want everyone to know!

Even going to the grocery store can be an anxiety inducing disaster. There are so many times that I leave with only half of my list purchased because I cannot stand it.

That’s anxiety ...

Now, before I go on, I want to make it clear that my problems are MY problems. Anxiety is not an excuse for my behavior. It is my responsibility to control that anxiety and be a decent human being.

That’s why I decided to go to therapy. I decided to get help understanding myself and learning to control those impulses because I don’t want to die alone. No really, life is better with friends and family who want to be around you!

And let me tell you this, there is absolutely nothing wrong with seeking help. I am so glad that I decided to.

I’m still a work in progress, but just talking about the turbulence going on inside is a relief. I feel like I’m at least on the right track.

And know this, going to therapy doesn’t show weakness. It doesn’t mean you aren’t normal — actually it might, but guess what, no one is! All it means is that you want to be well. It means you’ve accepted who you are and want to get better.

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. Writing this column has been extremely difficult. I didn’t write it for pity or sympathy. I wrote it because I want people to know that it’s OK to not be OK. And it is even more OK to get help.

There are wonderful services like Health Solutions and Pueblo Community Pro Bono Mental Health Program by Spark the Change Colorado.

They work with you financially and hook you up with pretty awesome therapists and counselors.

I promise there are people who want to help you, no matter what you’re going through.

I promise you’re not alone.

