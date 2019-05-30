The week’s live entertainment, featuring Pueblo performers:

8 Mile Bar and Grill, 45000 U.S. 50 West, Canon City: xxx

Alibi Lounge, 1107 S. Prairie Ave.:

American Legion Post 2, 701 W. Ninth St.:

Anchors Country Bar, 606 S. Santa Fe Ave., Fountain:

Angelo’s Pizza Parlor, 74 N. Component Drive, Suite 110, Pueblo West:

Applebee’s North, 3428 N. Elizabeth St.: Casey Brock, 9-11 p.m. Tuesday.

Applebee’s South, 4001 W. Northern Ave: Casey Brock, 9:30-11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Beer Run, 1023 S. Pueblo Blvd.:

Big Daddy’s Sunset Bowl, 1027 S. Prairie Ave.:

Bourbon Room, 1007 W. Sixth St.:

Bingo Burger, 101 Central Plaza:

Brass Saddle, 1725 W. Pueblo Blvd: Sonrisa featuring Serina, 8:30 p.m., Today; Steele Street, 8:30 p.m., Saturday; Ladies Night Out, 7-Midnight, Wednesday; Dance Lesson and Karaoke, 6-8 p.m., Thursday

The Brickyard, 1027 S. Pueblo Blvd.:

Brix Sports Bar & Grill, 231 E. Main St., Trinidad:

Broadway Tavern and Grill, 127 Broadway Ave.: Carlos and the Boys, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Today.

Brues Alehouse, 120 Riverwalk Place:

Buckshot Bar and Grill, 190 W. Palmer Lake Drive:

Chug-a-Mug, 1501 E. Evans Ave.: Serpico, 3-7 p.m., Saturday

Civic Center Park Band Shell, 61 E. Civic Plaza, Pueblo West:

Classic Q’s, 1715 S. Prairie Ave.:



Club Ice, 2430 Lake Ave.: Azucar, 9 p.m., Today

Coors Tavern, 515 W. Fourth St.:

Cosmopolitan Club, 311 Baystate Ave:

Crossroads Arena and Event Center, 13760 Colorado 115, Penrose:

Cup ‘n’ Cork, 100 Broadway Ave.:

DAV Hall, 2850 O’Neal Ave.:

Eagles Aerie 145, 1615 S. Prairie Ave.: Atomic Fireballs, 7:30 p.m., Today

Eagles Aerie 4471, 334 S. McCulloch Blvd., Pueblo West:

The 5th & Main Espresso Bar, 421 N. Main St.:

First and Main Bar, 117 N. Main St.:

Gil’s Westside Tavern, 2202 W. 16th St.:

The Grove Tavern, 901 E. C St.:

Gus’s Place, 1201 Elm St.:

The Hanging Tree Cafe, 209 S. Union Ave.:

Hopes Highway, 21577 Highway 50 East, Rocky Ford:

Iron Horse Bar, 717 N. Main St.:

Jimmy’s Tavern, 324 S. McCulloch Blvd., Pueblo West:

JMichael’s, 325 S. Union Ave.:

Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, 2817 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs:

LaTronica’s, 1443 E. Abriendo Ave.:

La Veta Inn, 103 W. Ryus Ave., La Veta:

Magpies Taproom, 229 S. Union Ave.:

Meadow Muffins, 2432 W. Colorado Ave., Colorado Springs:

Michael’s on Main, 605 Main St., Canon City:

Mill Hill Saloon, 1668 S. 21st St., Colorado Springs:

Milberger Farms, 28570 Hwy 50 E:

Mo's SPorts Bar and Lounge, 325 S. Union Ave.: Open mic with Rolling River, 7 p.m. Thursday.



The Mozart, 1120 N. Main St.:

Nunez Lounge, 313 W. Northern Ave.:

Obie’s Fillin’ Station, 8900 I-25, Exit 74, Colorado City:

Papa Dove, 109 E. C St.:

Park East, 720 Goodnight Ave.: Steele Street, 6:30 p.m. today; Christian Jaquez, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Greg Creager, 6 p.m. Wednesday.



Patsy’s, 425 S. Santa Fe Ave.:

Penrose VFW Post 2788, 402 Broadway, Penrose:

Pixie Inn, 430 S. Santa Fe Ave.:

The Place, 102 S. Union Ave.:

Polito’s Beer Barrel, 2113 E. Evans Ave.: The Bessemer BelAirs, 9-Midnight, Today

Pueblo Country Club, 3200 Eighth Ave.:

PDub Brewing Company Taproom, 181 S. Purcell Blvd, Pueblo West:

Rainbow Bar, 309 N. Santa Fe Ave.:

Riverside, 4021 Jerry Murphy Road: The Barnburners, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday; Open mic variety jam hosted by RadioAction, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Thursday

Sacred Grounds Coffee, 1801 Cheyenne Blvd., Colorado Springs:

Sancho’s Bar & Grill, 628 E. Fourth St.:

The Senate, 219 S. Grand Ave.: Christian Jaquez, 7 p.m., Today; Trivia Night with Scott, 8 p.m., Monday; Karaoke with Big Jon, 8 p.m., Tuesday; Pueblo Downtown Social Shuffle Runners, 6:30 p.m., Wednesday; Open Mic, 7 p.m., Wednesday

Shadow Hills Golf Course, 1232 County Road 143, Canon City:

Shanty Under the Bridge, 1202 Socorro:

Sharky’s, 1549 E. Evans Ave.:

Shorty’s 3 Taphouse & Eatery, 412 S. McCulloch Blvd.:

Side Pocket, 4111 Club Manor Drive:

Sir Roberts, 1130 W. 13th St.:

Smitty’s Greenlight Tavern, 227 N. Santa Fe Ave.:

Songbird Cellars, 129. E. Abriendo Ave.:

Southern Colorado Gaming and Event Center, 3215 Lake Ave.:

Southside Johnny’s, 528 S. Tejon St., Colorado Springs:

Spanish Peaks Inn, 22590 County Rod 41.6, Aguilar:

Star Bar, 300 Spring St.:

Steel City Eagles, 704 Elmhurst Place: Carlos, John and Rich, 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Steel City Tavern, 1335 E. Evans Ave.:

Steele Smokin’ BBQ, 401 E. Main St., Florence:

Suite 224, 224 S. Union Ave.:

Sunset Inn, 2808 Thatcher Ave.: Midlife Crisis, 9-Midnight, Saturday

T’s Bar, 34158 U.S. 50 East:

Table 67, 102 S. Union Ave.: The CooperSonics, 6-10 p.m., Today; The CooperSonics, 6-10 p.m., Saturday

Toni & Joe’s Pizza, 106 Colorado Ave.:

Trani’s, 2506 Lake Ave.:

Tumbleweed Tavern, 214 S. McCulloch Blvd., Pueblo West:

Veterans Tavern, 315 E. Northern Ave.: Crull and the Gang, 6-9 p.m. Sunday.

VFW Post 2788, 402 Broadway St., Penrose:

VFW Post 5812, 127 E. Spaulding Ave., Pueblo West:

Walter's Brewery Company, 126 Oneida St.: Gorgeous Noise, 6:30-10 p.m., Today; Juls & DeJoy, 7-10 p.m., Saturday

The White Horse, 628 E. Fourth St.:

Whitewater Bar & Grill, 45045 U.S. 50 West:

Wine Down by the River, 105 S. Union Ave.:

Zaragoza Hall, 1339 E. Routt Ave.:

— Night Life information may be sent to life@chieftain.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday. Submissions cannot be accepted by phone.