For more information, call the telephone number listed with the notice.

HEALTH and WELLNESS

The Natural Wellness Center will offer the 2019 Nutrition Series: The Power of Wholesome Food for the creation, restoration and preservation of health. Dr. Donna Hinders will host a discussion about the power of real food from 6:15 to 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave. (room varies each time). There is no charge. The group meets monthly. Handouts will be provided. A book may be purchased. RSVP the day before each meeting to 583-8258.

Eating Healthy in Today’s World, a free group and a study of healthy eating, meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Family Worship Center, 3800 Parker Blvd.

The YMCA offers swimming lessons, 543-5151.

Community Education classes held the second Monday of every month from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Dorcy Cancer Center Conference room. Topic changes every month. January 14 topic is respiratory health through tobacco cessation. St. Mary-Corwin Respiratory and Pueblo Pulmonology have teamed up to provide for a free informational seminar on the health risks associated with smoking and ways you can quit smoking. For questions, call 719-557-4684.

A hepatitis C support group meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month at Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., in the second-floor study room, 440-0025.

A Parkinson’s support group meets from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the YMCA Community Room B, 3200 E. Spaulding Ave., 584-4677.

The Pueblo chapter of the Brain Injury Support Group meets for social time from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month in the Parkview Medical Center North Annex, 400 W. 17th St., 584-4677.



A stroke support group meets at 1 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month in the YMCA Community Room A, 3200 E. Spaulding Ave., 584-4677.

St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center offers a total joint class from 10 to 11:15 a.m. and 2 to 3:15 p.m. and a total shoulder replacement class from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Mondays as well as a hip/knee replacement class from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month in the Joint Replacement Center therapy room on the center’s fourth floor orthopedic unit, 557-5622.

Pueblo Vision Support Group, led by the Center for Disabilities, meets from 10 a.m. to noon the first Thursday of each month and from 1 to 3 p.m. the third Thursday at SRDA, 230 N. Union Ave. Anyone living with a visual impairment/disability is welcome. Deb Nelson or Becky Talbert, 546-1271.

Pueblo Coffee Group, for all people with a disability, meets from 9 to 11 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month at Burger King, 1860 Vinewood Lane.

The Multiple Sclerosis Alliance of Southern Colorado hosts an MS support group from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday at Wesley United Methodist Church, 85 Stanford Ave., 248-1377.

Walk with a Doc is offered the second Saturday of each month with the doctors of the Southern Colorado Family Medicine Clinic. Learn about different health topic s and ask questions while getting exercise and sunshine.

Sangre de Cristo Hospice and Palliative Care offers a Caregiver Connection meeting to connect with others who are caring for a child or young adult with a serious illness or special need from 7:30-8:30 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at Christ Church, 1099 S. McCulloch Blvd. Pueblo West.

More information about the American Sleep Apnea Association’s support group AWAKE (alert, well and keeping energetic) is available by calling the St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center sleep lab, 560-5473.

ACPC Women’s Clinic, 500 Colorado Ave., offers pregnancy testing with limited ultrasound testing and limited STI testing and treatment, prenatal and childbirth classes; free and confidential. Appointments, 544-9312, more info at acpcwc.org.

ACPC Life Services, 500 Colorado Ave., offers parenting classes for teens and adults and loss recovery groups that cover sexual abuse, abortion and other painful life experiences, all free and confidential; as well as a First Steps Parenting Class, now on Thursdays. It also offers baby showers, diapers and baby clothing up to 12 months as an incentive for participation. Appointments 544-9312, more info at acpcpueblo.org/lifeservices.

The family planning clinic at the Pueblo City-County Health Department provides birth-control methods and preventive health-care services, including Pap tests, breast self-examination, nutrition counseling and STD testing and treatment. Appointments, 583-4380.

Parenting classes and play groups are offered by the Pueblo Nurturing Parenting Program. Classes include a light meal, and child care is provided, 586-8634 or 586-8623.

A La Leche League breast-feeding support group meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Barkman Branch Library, 1300 Jerry Murphy Road, 252-2290.

The American Cancer Society can be contacted at 800-227-2345.

The following cancer-related support groups, classes and services are offered at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center:

CanCERvive, a cancer support group, is held the first and third Wednesday of every month from 1-2 p.m. 557-5423. Education, coping strategies and more will be addressed in a caring, supportive and confidential environment.

Pink Ladies Embracing meets every third Thursday of the month from 4-5 p.m. The support group is for women are breast cancer survivors. Whether newly diagnosed, still going through treatment or years out of treatment this group offers peer support, shared experiences and a place to be heard.

Dorcy Center’s Integrative Therapy Program, classes to help people while and after they have cancer, open to the public, free for cancer survivors and their families. For a current class list or to be put on the mailing list, call 557-4548 or go to dorcycancercenter.org/survivorship.

Free wigs, hats and other items are available for cancer patients at the American Cancer Society Resource Center at St. Mary-Corwin, 557-4944.

MENTAL HEALTH

The Divorce Care support group meets at 1 p.m. Sundays at Family Worship Center, 3800 Parker Blvd., and Divorce Care for Children ages 5-12 meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the center.

The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) offers a peer-led support group for adults dealing with mood disorders every Monday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Parkview Chemical Dependency Unit, 58 Club Manor Drive. For more information, contact dbsacoloradosprings.org or 477-1515.

A Caregiver Connection group will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at the Joni Fair Hospice House Chapel at 1107 Pueblo Boulevard Way. The group is open to all caregivers and no registration is required. Call Sangre de Cristo Hospice and Palliative Care, 542-0032, for more information.

A Parent Caregiver Connection group for parents of children with special needs will be held from 7:30-8:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Christ Church of Pueblo West, 1099 S. McCulloch Blvd.

Caregiver Connection is held the fourth Thursday of the month from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Christ Church.



Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support groups for Pueblo County meet from 10 to 11 a.m. the second Wednesday and from noon to 1 p.m. the fourth Thursday, both at the Alzheimer’s Association office, 4104 Outlook Blvd., Building B. For more information, call 544-5720.



Family and Friends Friday meets from 1 to 3 p.m. the first Friday of each month at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo Museum, just inside the hospital grounds at 13th and Francisco streets. Anyone with a mentally ill loved one is welcome to attend and ask questions of staff members. Marcella Lopez-Hardy, 719-288-3594, or Dawn Tripp, 546-4324.



The National Alliance on Mental Illness sponsors a support group for people who have a family member with mental illness. Groups are led by trained family members. In Pueblo, meetings are 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at First Presbyterian Church, 220 W. 10th St. Groups in Canon City meet at 6:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month in the north boardroom of St. Thomas More Hospital, 1338 Phay Ave. For more information, call 310-6671.

NAMI also sponsors a Connection Recovery Group for people who are living with mental illness. Meetings are led by trained peers in a confidential setting. In Pueblo, a group meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday at First Presbyterian. Call 315-4975 for more information. In Canon City, meetings are from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday at St. Thomas More. For more information, call 671-7954.



Family and Friends support group meets from 1 to 3 p.m. the third Friday of each month at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo Museum, 13th and Francisco streets. The group is open to anyone in the community who has a family member or friend who has a mental illness. Marcella Lopez-Hardy, 288-3594.



Friendly Harbor Community Center, 2713 N. Grand Ave., offers these classes/support groups each week: bipolar support group, schizophrenics anonymous, depression support group, philosophy corner, communication building skills, DTR, open mike and recreational activities, 545-2564.



The Pueblo Vet Center, 1515 Fortino Blvd., Suite 130, offers individual and group therapy for combat veterans, wellness discussions for Iraq/Afghanistan veterans, question-answer forums on VA claims/benefits, and relationship workshops for veterans and/or families, 583-4058.



Sangre de Cristo Hospice offers community-wide grief support groups. Men’s, women’s, co-ed, teens and children’s groups are offered, and grief counselors are available, 542-0032.



Frontier Hospice offers the following grief and loss support groups throughout the region:

Caregiver group from 10 to 11 a.m. the second Monday of every month at the Frontier Hospice offices, 4718 N. Elizabeth St.

Pregnancy and Infant Loss group from 6 to 7 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at Parkview Medical Center.

Canon City Grief and Loss group from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. the last Monday of every month at the Canon City Library, 516 Macon Ave., Canon City.

One-on-one bereavement counseling. For more information, call 544-5891.



First Church of the Nazarene sponsors a divorce-care support group and a grief-share support group, 564-3209.



Compassionate Friends, a support group for bereaved parents and siblings, meets at 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month in the fellowship hall at Central Christian Church, 1902 N. Hudson Ave., 545-2762.



Heartbeat is a support group for people who have lost loved ones through suicide, 564-6642.



Upward and Onward, a support group for anyone who has been impacted by domestic violence who are struggling to cope, meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays or 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays at the YWCA of Pueblo, 801 N. Santa Fe Ave. Call 545-8195 or visit ywcapueblo.com for more information.

SUPPORT

GLBTS Youth of Pueblo, Outfront Youth Group for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgendered, questioning and straight/gay-friendly teens and young adults, 564-4004.



Southern Colorado Equality Alliance is an organization that aims to promote understanding and dispel myths about gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgendered people through visibility, education and outreach, 564-4004.



Southern Colorado AIDS Project (S-CAP) can be contacted at 578-9092.

RECOVERY

Reformers Unanimous, a Christ-centered addiction program, meets from 7 to 9 p.m. each Friday at 2901 O’Neal Ave., 240-1524.



Celebrate Recovery, a Christian-based program, meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday at Family Worship Center, 3800 Parker Blvd.; free child care available, 544-1575 or 553-8731. Also, Celebrate Recovery meets each Thursday at Praise Assembly, 2000 Troy Ave., for a general meeting from 6-8 p.m. with dinner offered every other week. Free child care and transportation are available. 544-9486.



Seasonal Pueblo Pro Bono program offers a family of addicts support group from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays from March 5 through April 23. This free and confidential group is led by a licensed therapist. Call 821-2982 to register. •••Alcoholics Anonymous holds meetings every week at locations throughout Pueblo. The 24-hour AA phone line is 546-1173.

Other 12-step groups that hold regular meetings are Back Door Narcotics Anonymous, 543-7965; the Positive Connection, 612 W. 10th St., 549-0664; Young People’s AA, 542-6347; AA Jaywalkers Men, 7 p.m. Sunday, 421 E. Spaulding Ave., 547-9589.

Daily AA and NA, and Alateen meetings at the Alano Club, 542-6347.

New Beginning 2 NA meets at 12:15 p.m. Monday through Saturday and at 6 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Step Into Recovery, 509 Colorado Ave., Suite H. Meetings last one hour.

AA and NA meetings are offered in Avondale. AA meets from 7 to 8 p.m. every Sunday at Nana’s House Cafe, 237 U.S. 50 Business East in Avondale. NA meets from 7 to 8 p.m. every Monday at the cafe. For more information on either meeting, call 248-6996.

Narconon information, 800-556-8885.

Nar-Anon, for friends and family members of people suffering from drug addiction, 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 320 Clark St., 720-435-6649.

Al-Anon, for friends and family members of people suffering from alcohol addiction, offers the following sessions: 9 a.m. Sunday, 2506 Lake Ave.; 4 p.m. Sunday, 4253 Mercantile St., Colorado City; 7 p.m. Sunday, including Alateen, 421 E. Spaulding Ave., Pueblo West; noon Tuesday, 220 W. 10th St.; 7 p.m. Tuesday, 121 W. Adams Ave.; 7 p.m. Tuesday, 100 Railroad St., Florence; noon Wednesday, 3000 E. Main St., Canon City; 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 230 E. George Drive, Pueblo West; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 120 W. Kansas Ave., Trinidad; 6 p.m. Thursday, 3000 E. Main St., Canon City; 7 p.m. Thursday, 228 W. Evans Ave.; noon Friday, 3000 E. Main St., Canon City; 10 a.m. Saturday, Third and Rosita streets, Westcliffe; 11 a.m. Saturday, 120 W. Kansas Ave., Trinidad. For more information, call 719-470-0594.

Pueblo Serenity Seekers Al-Anon meets from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays on the third floor (library) of First Presbyterian Church, 220 W. 10th St., 719-930-8931.

Southern Colorado Narcotics Anonymous Helpline, to find a meeting or get support from a recovering addict, 719-569-5955.



Sex Addicts Anonymous, for men and women wanting to stop addictive sexual behavior, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, 320 Clark St., 720-435-6649.



Finding My True Self Co-Dependents Anonymous meets from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays on the third floor (upper room) of First Presbyterian Church, 220 W. 10th St., 719-930-8931.



The Family Support Group for families of those who are incarcerated and ex-offenders meets the fourth Monday of the month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Ascension Episcopal Church, 420 W. 18th St. Please RSVP to 948-3193 or email mary.l.antrim@gmail.com.



Discovery Adult Children of Alcoholics meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 509 Colorado Ave., Suite H, 719-251-0103.



Peace and Joy Adult Children of Alcoholics meets at 6 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays in the main sanctuary of the Center for Inner Peace, 740 W. 15th St., 719-250-1292.

Information for the classes and support groups column may be emailed to life@chieftain.com.