I love “Jeopardy.”

I watch old episodes on Netflix in my free. I know what you’re thinking, “Wow! what an exciting life you lead.” And, you’re right — it’s thrilling.

I particularly like watching the tournament of champions, college tournament and teen tournament. I clean up during the teen tournaments, albeit from the comfort of my home and with no pressure of buzzing in or being in front of a live studio audience.

Recently, I’ve been watching the pure domination of a man known as “Jeopardy James” as he racked up 32-consecutive wins and set a plethora of records while doing so.

“Jeopardy James” is James Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler who looked virtually unbeatable until he lost by wagering a substantially low wager during Final Jeopardy on Monday’s show. By the way, how do you get the gig of professional sports gambler? It sounds like an awesome job.

Holzhauer played the game much differently than most contestants, starting from the bottom of the board and working his way up while wagering large amounts during Final Jeopardy and by going all-in with true daily doubles more often than not.

There’s gotta be nothing more riveting than telling “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek, “Let’s make this a true daily double.” Imagine, doing so with $30,000 in winnings at that point in the game. My heart is racing just thinking about it.

Holzhauer has the 14-top earning single game winnings in the show’s history. He was just under $59,000 away from breaking “Jeopardy” king Ken Jennings’ all-time winnings record of $2.52 million.

No one has been quicker on the buzzer, or found daily doubles quite like Holzhauer. He’s studied the way the board works and created a formula to help him dominate. How impressive is that?

He was also funny, which was a perk. He’d include messages in Final Jeopardy, and had great rapport with Trebek.

I was a fan, and I’m bummed that his run came to an end.

As I’ve stated, I’m a big fan of Jeopardy. In fact, about a month or so ago, I took the “Jeopardy” test to try and be on the show.

Before, you’d have to go to a regional testing held in-person. Now, you can take the test online.

You sign up for the test, then when it’s available in your region you have three test times and dates to choose from to take the quiz.

Before you test, there is a practice test. There’s a test for the regular show, the college tournament and teen tournament.

I took the regular “Jeopardy” practice test a few days before the actual exam. Oh boy was that rough.

It took at least nine questions before I was confident I got one correct. Of the 50 questions, I answered 11 correctly.

I can imagine Trebek saying, “Oooooh, I’m sorry, that’s not going to be good enough to get you on the show,” in his ultra-smooth but sort of condescending tone.

My confidence a bit shattered, I decided to take the college practice test as a pick-me-up. I figured I’d get a few more correct on that quiz.

No dice. I again scored an 11 out of 50.

Saddened by this, I took the teen practice exam to save face. Surely, I could at least get a 20!

I did not.

I did do better, however. I managed to answer 13 correctly. Woohoo!

I took the actual test during the final testing time. The test was 100 questions and was timed, allowing for 30-seconds to answer each question. The questions are short-answers that must be typed in. I believe the test gives you a break if you answer correctly but misspell something.

When the test began I was pumped. I was 100-percent confident that I got the first three questions correctly.

I thought, ‘Oh man, I might actually do well on this thing.”

I was quickly knocked back into reality as I struggled to answer the next 15 to 20 questions. When I finished the exam, I chuckled and thought to myself, “There is no way that I passed.”

The actual test (mercifully) doesn’t give you your results. If you pass, you go on to the next round of auditions.

Taking the test gave me a new appreciation for just how tough the game is. I took this test while laying in bed. I couldn’t imagine trying to buzz in, answer correctly, playing in front of an audience and trying to not look like a smug jerk all while being on TV.

It gave me an appreciation for how much these people on the show know. From literature, to history, to the Bible, to economics and science, contestants are so well-versed.

It’s astonishing.

Maybe I’ll read more, expand my horizons and try again next year.

Maybe I’ll just continue to play along at home and smugly think to myself, “I can do this. I can win this game.”

Or, maybe, I’ll try to get on an easier show like “Wheel of Fortune,” “Let’s Make a Deal” or “The Price is Right.”

Or, perhaps, I should just buy more lotto tickets.

llyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14