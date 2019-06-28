If you've just seen "Toy Story 4," or "Child's Play," or both, and you're still in the mood for a doll-themed movie, "Annabelle Comes Home" is now in theaters.

The film is part of the "Conjuring" universe and the sequel to the hit horror film "Annabelle."

In this film, a teenager and her friend awaken the possessed doll while babysitting for famed ghost hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren.

"Annabelle Comes Home" is rated R.

On a lighter note ... in the new film "Yesterday" a struggling musician (Himesh Patel) is suddenly the only person on Earth who remembers The Beatles after waking up in an alternate universe where the Fab Four never existed.

By performing their tunes, he becomes world famous.

The film is directed by Danny Boyle and is now playing. "Yesterday" is rated PG-13.

— Luke Lyons