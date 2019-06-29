From ancient times, orthodox, catholic Christians have honored and followed as examples those among them who faithfully pursued the calling of their baptism. Whether shepherds, evangelists or martyrs, such men and women constitute what we call “saints.”

Some are well known (John the Baptist, the Apostles). Others are more obscure. Even those known only to God can still be examples, reminding us that our calling is to be faithful in whatever walk of life we’re placed.

I recently came across a document describing a group of such role models for becoming ordinary, everyday saints. The Passion of the Scillitan Martyrsis a court transcript for seven men and five women accused of being Christians. Could anyone accuse us of such a thing?

This occurred July 17, 180, in the reign of Marcus Aurelius – a Stoic philosopher-king, whose Meditationsare today much more widely-read than the account of the martyrs’ trial.

But theirs is the earliest record of the African Church (Scillium was in modern day Tunisia). It’s also the earliest specimen of Christian Latin. Here are some highlights.

As they sit in the judgment hall, the governor (an accomplished statesman who considers Christianity subversive and narrow) tells them if they return to their senses they can win mercy.

They reply that they’ve never done wrong, but have only shown kindness to those who wronged them, as that’s what their emperor (Christ) demands.

The governor retorts that he’s religious, too. He swears by the divine spirit of the emperor, and urges them to do likewise.

They cannot, because they serve a king and empire not of this world. But because of that, they scrupulously follow all the laws of the land.

When he commands them to stop being Christians – embrace Roman pluralism and get over thinking Christ is the only way – their reply is refreshing in its simplicity.

Vestia (one of the women) is first to say Cristianus sum: “I am a Christian.” It’s a confession of her crime, as well as her true identity. Clearly, the name means something. Others echo this reply as the prosecution continues.

The governor urges them to think it over. When they reply that no such time is needed, the verdict is issued: Speratus, Nartzalus, Cittinus, Veturius, Felix, Aquilinus, Lætantius, Januaria, Generosa, Vestia, Donata and Secunda – having confessed they live as Christians and refuse to turn back – will be executed.

Their response: “Today we are martyrs in heaven. Thanks be to God.” Immediately they are beheaded for the name of Christ.

Let’s remember this modest group of regular people and their simple confession whenever we’re on trial, whether before a proconsul or simply the passions and trials of life. Will we renounce Christ in frustration and despair over being asked to suffer – or say Cristianus sum: “I am a Christian.”?

May these Scillitan Martyrs pray for today’s Christians, and help us by their clear, simple example to become worthy of the name.

The Rev. Barnabas Powell also is a freelance writer who began his career at The Chieftain while pastor of Pueblo's St. Michael's Orthodox Church. He now lives in Washington state