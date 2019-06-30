Ava Martinez was anxiously waiting to find out if she’d been accepted to New York University TISCH School of the Arts.

She’d applied to more than a dozen performing arts schools around the country, but none as prestigious, nor as close to Broadway, as NYU.

In the middle of March, the 18-year-old Pueblo native found herself sitting in her car outside of her mom’s office. She’d received an email instructing her to check her application status online.

She wanted to check whether she’d been accepted with her mother, who was in a meeting at the time.

“I was like, oh my gosh, you better hurry up!” Martinez said. “I don’t know how much longer I can wait here!”

Finally, her mother text her to come inside.

There, they soon discovered that Martinez had been accepted.

Martinez was stunned.

“I thought I had read it wrong,” she said. “It was so crazy. I started crying, for sure. This has just been such a dream. It was such a shock.”

Martinez quickly gathered her composure to share the news with everyone she knew. She immediately began calling family and friends to share the terrific news.

“No one could believe it,” Martinez said. “It’s amazing.”

The Centennial High School and Pueblo Community College Early College Program graduate will head to New York City at the end of August.

At NYU she’ll begin her journey to hone her craft and further her progress into achieving her lifelong dream of becoming a Broadway actress.

The journey wasn’t always easy, but it’s one Martinez believes will be worth it in the end.

All she ever wanted

Martinez participated in youth sports and other activities when she was young.

When she was around eight or nine, her music teacher at school asked if anyone was interested in trying out for a local musical at Steel City Theater Company.

Though many of her classmates expressed interest, Martinez is the only one who actually followed through.

After performing for the first time, she knew exactly what she wanted to do for the rest of her life.

“It was kind of scary, but I did it,” she said. “The bug just really bit me. I had such a great time just learning lines and singing and performing. The next year I did a musical again, and it was all downhill from there.”

She began taking classes at SCTC, attending camp and either performing or working every show.

Martinez knew this was her path.

“I knew acting was what I wanted to do,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to be on Broadway.”

Cutting her teeth

Martinez was a great performer from the get-go.

“She was a standout even then, and that was before we knew what an amazing singer she was,” Andrea Garrett, SCTC’s managing director, wrote in an email. “She just had an effervescent presence on stage.”

Martinez was hard working too.

Since starting at the theater, she’s acted in well over 40 productions. When she wasn’t acting she was worked as a stage manager, assistant director, choreographer or server.

“Ava is talented, no doubt, but her work ethic and passion for her craft is what will take her all the way,” Garrett wrote. “I have never met a harder worker who was willing to do whatever it takes to pursue her goals.”

The combination of talent and hard work led her to become one of SCTC’s prominent lead actors.

Through her experience at the local theater, she learned much about herself as a person and actress.

“As an actor it’s really easy to lose yourself in these characters and to be a different person and pick up different traits,” Martinez said. “It’s really important to know yourself, know who you are, who you want to be and what you want to do. Then, you’re able to take that experience into different roles without carrying that much weight with it at the end of the day.”

Martinez credits Garrett and everyone at SCTC for allowing her the space to grow.

The freedom SCTC gives its actors allows them to truly find their voice and hone their presence on and off stage.

Martinez also points out that those at the company care, and want everyone they encounter to grow and be successful.

“SCTC cares,” Martinez said. “They care about me, they care about everyone there. I have developed such strong relationships with every single person there. I just them 100-percent with everything. They are just such wonderful people.”

Going to NYU

In January, Martinez ventured to New York for her audition at NYU. The auditions were the culmination of a long process that included essays and applications.

Martinez was nervous prior to, and during the audition. She sang, danced and performed two monologues.

Afterward, she felt like she had blown it.

“It was just little things,” she said. "I didn’t think I was picking stuff up. I felt like when I went and read my monologue it didn't fully translate well. When I left, I had a really bad feeling.”

During the interview process, she was asked a question that may have sold NYU on the young, aspiring starlet.

Martinez was asked what she would do if she didn’t become an actress, or work in performing arts.

She struggled to come up with an answer.

“At first I said maybe a music teacher, then I was told it had to be something that wasn’t to do with performing at all,” Martinez said. “So, I said maybe an English teacher. I think that maybe helped me that I couldn't really think of an answer."

There was no fall-back plan. All she wanted was to act and sing and perform.

Afterward, Martinez had another audition at another institute. She hoped the next one would be better than her NYU performance.

When she found out she was accepted a few months later, she was astonished.

“I really wasn’t expecting an acceptance at all,” she said. “I was so nervous the entire time.”

Martinez will attend the Stella Adler Studio of Acting.

Acting legends like Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro, Melanie Griffith and Warren Beatty all graduated from the acclaimed studio. Diana Ross also graduated from the studio, among countless other current and former stars.

“It’s crazy,” Martinez said. “I feel so lucky to be in there because so many great people have trained there.”

Though the studio is more focused on dramatic acting, Martinez will still get to perfect her singing and dancing skills. Three days a week Martinez will take part in performance-based classes from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Martinez said she’s excited to continue to become a better actress.

“I’m most excited about being able to grow and develop as an actor,” she said. “To learn by doing is really important.”

Stellar support

If most kids didn’t have a backup plan, their parents might not approve.

That isn’t the case for Martinez and her family.

Throughout the entire process and all the years on stage, her family has supported her every step of the way.

“I’m really lucky to have the family I do and I couldn’t do it without them,” she said. “They’ve been so supportive through this entire thing. They’ve been so supportive.

In addition, her friends, and those at SCTC, have made an impact too.

She’s made great friends and been nurtured and educated at the theater.

“I’ve been lucky to have my friends support me too,” Martinez said. “It is so easy to get caught up in whatever and isolate yourself. I’ve had a really good support system.”

Her support system is proud of Martinez.

Garrett has seen her grow, and has never doubted that she’d be successful.

Ultimately, that success is what drives Garrett and SCTC.

“I cannot express how proud I am of Ava and all her achievements,” Garrett said. “I’m proud of all the achievements of the class of 2019. I am proud and privileged to be part of their journey.”

Never give up

Becoming a professional actress, especially one on Broadway, will not be easy.

Martinez will rely on the same tenacity, hard work and drive that got her this far.

She said that others should know that no matter how difficult a dream may be to achieve, anything is possible.

“There’s going to be a lot of stuff thrown your way and that’s going to make you think it’s not worth it, or it’s too hard or it’s just not going to work out,” she said. “But, you’re going to end up exactly where you’re supposed to be if you keep working hard and know your goals and know what you want to do.”

The key, Martinez said, is to know you’re capable of anything.

And, to never give up.

“You’re unstoppable if you believe in yourself,” she said.

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14