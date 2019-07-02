When Jordan Tripp was 13-years-old, he and a friend found themselves getting into trouble when they weren't at school or football practice.

His friend’s father had a solution: hit the gym.

He bought the teenagers memberships to the YMCA and Pueblo Athletic Club. The two began to lift weights and workout regularly.

Tripp was hooked.

“I took a liking to it ever since,” Tripp said.

The Pueblo native eventually turned that enjoyment into a career, establishing Fit Tripp Training in 2017 as well as helping Antwon Burton launch Next Level Performance.

He’s competed in bodybuilding competitions around the country, and is a strong advocate for promoting healthy, active lifestyles in Pueblo.

Day-in-and-day-out, Tripp strives to live a healthier lifestyle and help others do the same.

The heart of an athlete

Tripp was a standout athlete at Central, playing football and running track.

After graduating, Tripp played two years of football at Adams State University before transferring to Colorado State University-Pueblo after the school reinstated its football program. He graduated with a degree in exercise science.

When his football career ended, Tripp realized that his football diet wasn’t going to keep him shape.

His competitive drive was also still as strong. So, he began a venture into the world of bodybuilding.

“I was getting ready to be done with football and have my first child and I decided I didn’t want to be a fat dad, so I transitioned from sports training to working more on my physique,” Tripp said. “I sought help from Bodies by T downtown and that’s where I was pushed toward doing more bodybuilding and physique type training.”

At age 24, Tripp competed in his first bodybuilding competition — which he won.

He’s been a consistent competitor since then, never finishing outside the top-5 in state and regional events and having strong showings in national shows.

Tripp has been onstage with some of the nation's best bodybuilders, which is a highlight of his still budding career.

“Competing against future pros at the national level … when I first got into it, I didn’t think anything about it,” he said. “I just wanted to be in better shape for my kids. But being able to be on stage with national and future pros, that’s probably the highlight of my career so far.”

Training for a competition is much different than preparing for a football game.

Tripp learned quickly ways to approach getting on stage in great shape.

He’s learned to motivate himself and push himself without the aid of a coach or teammates.

“It’s not a team sport,” he said. “You really are the one who has to get up out of bed and do your cardio. You have to cook your own food and continually be in the gym. You don’t have to count on anybody being there.

“Pushing myself to a new limit and being disciplined is probably the best thing about it.”

Born to train

Long before Tripp discovered bodybuilding, he knew he wanted to either coach or be a personal trainer.

“I just wanted to be in the gym,” he said. “It’s something I’ve taken a liking to.”

Tripp worked various other jobs after college, but none were centered around training or exercise science.

In 2017, Tripp took a leap of faith and launched his own training company called Tripp Fit Training.

“I was just kind of done with the dead end jobs,” Tripp said. “I decided I was going to go full force with training.”

Shortly after creating his own business, Tripp and former NFL athlete Burton connected.

Burton asked Tripp to help him get Next Level Performance off the ground. Tripp has been there since.

“When I first decided that I wanted to go into training Antwon was getting ready to start Next Level Performance,” Tripp said. “We have a couple friends in common. I went to high school with his wife. She heard I was trying to start my own training system and he thought that’d be something we can do together.

“I basically took the offer and ran with it.”

The two have different training styles and regimens they instruct but the opportunity was a step in the right direction for Tripp.

Burton let Tripp do his thing and train in his style.

“Antwon gave me a good foot in the door,” Tripp said. “He let me spread my wings because he’s been in the same situation before; trying to get a training system off the ground.”

Business is steady for Tripp just two years later, and his sole source of income.

He's turned it into a full-fledged career.

“For the past six or seven months, I haven’t had to worry about anything,” he said. “No one is suffering in the act of me leaving my career job to come do what I love.

“It’s been really rewarding for me.”

Life skills

While training, Tripp hopes to do more than just help people look better.

He wants to teach health and fitness as a lifelong skill that can be applied in various situations.

“I always say that training and working out should be life skills,” he said. “It’s like riding a bike. Everybody should know how to do this. You should know how to keep yourself healthy and fit.”

Tripp said once you learn those life skills, no matter what happens going forward, you can fall back on what you learned with him.

If you start to drift off a healthy path, you know how to get back on.

“If you have a solid base, it’s always easier to come back to it,” Tripp said. “It’s like leaving then coming back home, right? You always know how to come back from where you come from.”

Tripp practices what he preaches, too.

His own health is of the utmost importance to him. It’s important for him to be around for those who he loves and who depend on him.

His kids, Judah, Jianni and Justus, and wife Marissa, are his biggest motivation.

“I want to be around as much as possible,” Tripp said. “I have kids, I have a wife, I have family members. I want to be able to walk my daughters down the aisle someday. It’s one thing to look good, it’s another to actually be healthy inside.”

Looking ahead

Earlier this year, Burton was named the head trainer at the new Pro Bowl Riding Sports Performance Center at the Pueblo Convention Center.

With that, Burton's duties at NLP will be lessened.

Burton asked Tripp to help keep Next Level Performance thriving. Tripp eagerly agreed to take the task on and will oversee NLP on a daily basis.

“We agreed that Next Level Performance should continue to go on,” Tripp said. “He asked me to keep Next Level Performance going. I’ll be able to bounce back and forth between both facilities.”

Clients are treated like individuals at NLP. Tripp and Burton care about each client.

They care about the success of the athletes who train there. This makes it vital for Tripp to continue the center’s services.

“Our clients don't want to see it go either,” he said. “It’s a different kind of atmosphere here. We didn’t want to see it go away. I decided to take on the role. We agreed for me to head this here.”

Now Tripp can continue his goal of helping as many people as he can.

His goals for Pueblo and Puebloans are lofty.

“I’ve always said I want to get 100 people in shape,” Tripp said. “That may be 100 people in a year and that may be a huge task. I want to change the atmosphere in Pueblo.”

Tripp said he hopes to make Pueblo a “fitness town.” He wants to build new traditions centered around a healthy, active lifestyle.

His goal is to help reduce obesity and allow people to live longer, healthier lives.

“Having this type of knowledge, it’s only right for me to give back and try to help people in that sense,” he said. “Living here, I want to do my best and create something. I have a voice, I want to do something to help somebody.”

The reward of training

Sometimes business can be slow for Tripp. At other times, Tripp feels like he's bit off more than he chew.

Through the ups and downs of being a trainer, the reward of helping others is well worth any strife.

“(My favorite part) … it’d have to be my clients and seeing their progress,” Tripp said. “Sometimes it feels like you want it more than your clients. When they actually see their gains or their progress … to be able to hear their success stories and see them post it on social media or they tell you people notice they’ve changed … that’s probably the most rewarding feeling to have.”

Most jobs don’t come with that type of reward.

That reward continues to motivate Tripp.

“There’s a lot of jobs don’t receive a reward,” Tripp said. “This is one you can actually see it with your own eyes. That’s something that wakes me up in the morning .. knowing I have the chance to change somebody’s life.

"That’s the best.”

