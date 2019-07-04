We recently celebrated our Independence Day.

We roasted hot dogs and grilled hamburgers. We lit fireworks (hopefully safely!) We gathered with friends and family and celebrated our freedom.

And, more than likely, we did so with a soundtrack of rock and pop music.

Here is my top-10 list of the best songs with an American, or patriotic theme.

Luke: Real American” by Rick Derringer. Say your prayers and take your vitamins, brother! “Real American” was Hulk Hogan’s theme song when he first hit the scene in the WWE (then WWF) back in the early 80s. In 1984, Hogan defeated the Iron Sheik to win his first WWF World Heavyweight Championship. Hogan was pitted as the American hero, while the Sheik was a heel from Iran. This came amid tensions between the two countries. Hogan became one of the biggest wrestlers in the world, and had an uber-patriotic rock anthem to walk to the ring too. So what you gonna do when the Hulkster comes for you? Probably pump yourself up by blasting “Real American.”

Jon: Proving that this world is stuck in an endless, maddening loop, the U.S. and Iran are again at each other's throats. Anyway, having only known Rick Derringer for the historic "Rock and Roll Hoochie Koo," and without much of an interest in pro 'rasslin, this song was unknown to me. As a guitar hero, I expected something more aggressive and distorted from Derringer: especially as entrance music for a violent exhibition. Too wimpy for me, but from a lyrical standpoint, as as American as apple pie and Hulk Hogan's bleached-blonde thinning locks.

Luke: “R.O.C.K in the U.S.A.” by John Cougar Mellencamp. When Jon and I first came up with the idea to create this list, Indiana-native John Cougar Mellencamp immediately came to mind. There’s something about almost all his tunes that is inherently patriotic — even if the song is in fact, not. “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.” is a great tune to kick on right as you're grilling and getting ready for a fireworks display.

Jon: Agreed, JCM is indeed the heartland of America personified and seriously, how can you argue about this standout 1985 track being included on the list? Wisely, the artist christened this as a "salute to '60s rock," because it employs the exact same chords and rhythm as Neil Diamond's "Cherry, Cherry" and, from 1980, The Romantics' "What I Like About You." Fittingly, Johnny Boy manages to give shout-outs to a melting pot of stars: Frankie Lyman, Bobby Fuller, Mitch Ryder, Jackie Wilson, Shangra Las, Young Rascals, Martha Reeves and James Brown.

Luke: “American Woman” by Lenny Kravitz. This tune was written and originally recorded by Canadian rockers The Guess Who. But it’s Lenny Kravitz’s version that makes the list, thanks to his signature swagger and bravado and distortion-laden guitar. This song was featured on his multi-platinum “Five” album, along with “Fly Away.” It was also the main theme to “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.” The song sort of pays homage to two of my favorite things: America and women.

Jon: In Kravitz's hands, this does roll off as a slinky, sultry salute to the fairer sex. But in reality, this song is anything but patriotic. The Guess Who released this song in 1970 as a sort of a slap-in-the-face to the United States, using "woman" to soften the blow. Accurately assessed upon its release as an "anti-war protest song," lines like "stay away from me," "I don't need your ghetto scenes, I don't need your war machines" and "Don't come hangin' around my door, don't wanna see your face no more" leave little doubt as to the writers' intent. In recent years, members of The Guess Who have backtracked on the political nature of the lyrics, maintaining that they simply preferred Canadian females to American women. Sure.

Luke: “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus. I am going to admit that I have many-a-time blasted this tune in the car and sang this song at the top of my lungs. This is also a karaoke favorite for people my age and younger. This song is really about feeling yourself, and not necessarily about being a proud patriot. But, it is about partying in the U.S.A. And we all know that no nation parties quite as hard as America.

Jon: Admittedly, knowing what I know about the spawn of an equally irritating entertainer, I wasn't expecting much. But hey, I've certainly heard much, much worse (from the artist herself and others of comparable ilk.) I can see why young 'uns would sink their hooks into this: it's sunny, has a melody and even hints of an electric guitar. Oh, and it's about having a good time, which is always a strong selling point for kids. Will I give it a second spin? Not a chance.

Luke: “Runnin’ Down a Dream,” by Tom Petty. This song isn’t necessarily about America, but it is about hitting the road and there being nothing but possibility in front of him. This sounds similar to the American Dream. Maybe this is a stretch, but this song screams America — at least to me.

Jon: A fine choice and, as Luke mentioned, one of the greatest songs to get behind the wheel to. Like Mellencamp, the late, much missed Petty was the epitome of American music, with "I Won't Back Down" a rallying call for anyone who ever felt maligned or slighted.

Luke: “It’s a Wonderful World,” performed by Louis Armstrong, written by Bob Thiele and George David Weiss. Nearly every single public fireworks display I’ve ever been to has featured this song by jazz and blues great Louis Armstrong. This is a song about unity, about connecting people and about how much beauty is in the world. It’s a classic song, and one of the best ever produced here in America.

Jon: Even though I've heard this song a million times, to criticize it would be akin to treason.

Luke: “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” by Billy Joel. When The Piano Man himself turned 49, Joel celebrated the occasion by compiling a series of headlines over the course of his lifetime. The end result was this catchy, iconic tune. The song’s theme is that while many of the world’s ills are not America’s fault, it is our country’s duty to make the world a better place. That’s pretty patriotic to me!

Jon: Oh, to be torn. I worship the ground Billy Joel walks above but this faux rap song is among my least favorite in his collection. With that said, though, it's still one of the strongest songs of the 1980s: a testament to Joel's bottomless well of talent. But I'm not sure this falls into "patriotic" territory: more of a uptempo history lesson.

Luke: “Ragged Old Flag,” by Johnny Cash. Amidst Richard Nixon’s resignation, Johnny Cash wrote a tune to reaffirm just how great he thought his country was. This song is an ode to a flag that has flown high above America through thick-and-thin.

Jon: As a longtime Cash-man, I'm a bit ashamed to say I was unfamiliar with this song. Well, "song" is a bit of a stretch, as it's essentially an overtly nationalist poem set to music that calls to mind the best of Americana, with solemn strings, a mournful harmonica, feisty banjos and snare drum-hits the key elements. In fact, this might be the most patriotic song on this list, as well as mine.

Luke: “America” by Neil Diamond. I cannot compile this list without giving a nod of the cap to Neil Diamond and his 1980 ode to the U.S.A. The lyrics are based around the idea of the immigration to America. “America” has been used in film soundtracks, TV shows, Fourth of July celebrations and was 1988 presidential nominee Michael Dukakis’ theme song. The tune was featured prominently during the promotion for the 1996 Summer Olympics held in Atlanta.

Jon: Kudos to one of America's greatest songwriters for his salute to the waves of immigration that made this country what it is (and led to yours truly gratefully offering his two cents before your eyes.) I consider this to be the showtune mate of U2's "Hands that Built America," which followed many years later.

Luke: “Surfin’ U.S.A.” by The Beach Boys. This Brian Wilson-written diddy was called the “number one song of 1963” by Billboard and reached No. 3 on the charts. Though it isn’t a patriotic anthem like other songs on this list, it’s still about surfing the United States, and some of its best surf spots. Though the lyrics are Wilson's, the song is set to Chuck Berry’s “Sweet Little Sixteen.”

Jon: Sun, surf, sandals and surfin' on the Best Coast. Next to "California Girls," this is by far the most pro-American song from our country's most celebrated band: coming to your Colorado State Fair in a few short weeks, by the way.

LLyons@chieftain.com; jpompia@chieftain

Twitter: @luke_lyons14; @jpompia