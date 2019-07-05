Are you a dreamsicle cocktail making expert?

If you answered "yes," you're in luck!

The Spirit House Cabaret, 611 W. Main St., is hosting a Dreamsicle Cocktail competition from 6-11 p.m. Sunday.

Bartenders from all over Pueblo are welcome to compete.

A $500 prize will be at stake for Downtown Bar and Spirit House bartender's best tasting drink. Other bartenders can sign up for $15 and will compete for $250.

Shot tasters, spectators and cheerleaders can attend for $5. There is free food and treats.

For more details, message Spirit House Cabaret on social media.

Red, White & Blue Showdown

Pueblo Motosports Park will host the "Red, White & Blue Showdown" beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday at the park located at 3733 N. Pueblo Blvd.

The event features the Big Tire Outlaw race; Small Tire Outlaw race; True Street race; Militia 11.0 race; and the Calvary 2.0 race.

Discovery Channel's "No Preps Kings" season 2 winner Mike Murillo will also compete.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for kids 12 to 18 and kids 18 and younger enter for free.

For more information, visit pueblomotorsportspark.com.

Greenhorn wilderness camp

Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center will host a camp for outdoor enthusiasts entering 7th to 10th grade from Monday through Thursday at the River Campus of the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center, 5200 Nature Center Rd.

Campers will backpack through the San Isabel National Forest and learn key skills such as: survival skills, backpacking basics and "Leave No Trace Principles."

There is one day camp prep at the River Campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. followed by a three-day, two-night trek to Greenhorn Mountain.

For more information, visit Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center on Facebook or call 549-2414.

Little Naturalists nature classes

Lake Pueblo State Park will host the next edition of its Little Naturalists nature classes at 9 a.m. Thursday at the visitor center of Lake Pueblo located at 640 Pueblo Reservoir Road.

Children 3 to 5-years-old can discover natures wonders through stories, short hikes, songs, games and crafts.

The event is free, however a valid park pass is required for all vehicles that enter the park.

Visit Lake Pueblo State Park on Facebook for more information.

First Friday at Avenue Art

The Avenue Art & Antiques will have a unique First Friday show from 5-7 p.m. today at the store located at 112 Colorado Ave.

The show will feature photos from the 1800's including Tintypes, Ambrotypes, Care de Visite, and Daguerreotypes. These types of photos were some of the first practical forms of photography, produced on thin glass or metal. They are all displayed in beautiful cases, and there will be dozens to look at, including many photos of Civil War soldiers.