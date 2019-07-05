World-class drum corps Drum Corps International (DCI) will present its highly anticipated "Drums Along the Rockies" at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver at 6;30 p.m. July 13.

The event is the longest-running event in the history of the stadium and is regarded as the top destination for drum corps fans across the world.

The event is hosted by the Blue Knights Drum and Bugle corps and features 15-time DCI World Champions the Blue Devils from California; The Battalion from Salt Lake City; The Cadets from Pennsylvania; the Crossmen from San Antonio; Columbians, Tri-Cities from Washington; Pacific Coast, Diamond Bar, from California; Seattle Cascades and Troopers from Wyoming.

For tickets, and more information, visit DrumsAlongtheROckies.com.

Avril Lavgine doesn't like your girlfriend, but she does want you to come to her 8 p.m. Sept. 21 show at the Paramount Theatre.

The Canadian punk rock princess, who rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits like "Complicated," "Sk8er Boi," "My Happy Ending" and "Girlfriend," has sold more than 40 million records worldwide and 50 million singles.

Lavigne has released six albums, including "Head Above Water" in February.

Tickets to her show are on sale at altitudetickets.com or livenation.com.

Lastly, if it's "Hot in Here," and you want to "Shake Yo Money Maker," Ludacris and Nelly will hit Mission Ballroom at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7.

St. Louis-based rapper Nelly has had several hits including "Country Grammar," "Air Force Ones," "Dilemma," "Ride Wit Me," "Hot in HEre," "Over and Over" and "E.I."

Joining Nelly is Atlanta rapper Ludacris, known for hits like "Get Back," "Act a Fool," "What's Your Fantasy," "Rollout," "Shake Yo Money Maker" and "Splash Waterfalls."

Both men have been featured in films, notably Nelly in "The Longest Yard" and Ludacris in the "Fast and the Furious" series.

Nelly and Ludacis have both performed in Pueblo.

Tickets to the show are available at axs.com.

Also announced: Pitbull NEW DATE: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Fiddler's Green, axs.com; Polo G: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Wilco: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19, Mission Ballroom, axs.com; Thievery Corporation, 8 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, ticketmaster.com; Kikagaku Moyo, 8 p.m. Nov. 5, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Xavier Rudd, 8 p.m. Sept. 6, axs.com; Kongos, 8 p.m. Oct. 16, axs.com; Godsmack, 7 p.m. Oct. 8, Budweiser Events Center at the Ranch; Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers, 8 p.m. Nov. 26, axs.com; Madeon, 9 p.m. Nov. 9, Fillmore Auditorium, ticketmaster.com; Flamingosis, 11:59 p.m. Sept. 28, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Loud Luxury, 9 p.m. Aug. 30, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; The Fixx, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Chelsea Wolf, 9 p.m. Oct. 22, Stanley Hotel, axs.com; Troyboi and G Jones, 7 p.m. Oct. 18, Red Rocks, axs.com; Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, 9 p.m. Nov. 16, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Dragutante, 6:30 p.m. July 14, axs.com; Zomboy, 9 p.m. Nov. 16, Mission Ballroom, axs.com; Vic Mensa/Jesse, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27, axs.com; Natalia Lafourcade, Sept. 8, Mission Ballrom, axs.com; Nahko and Medicine for the People, Nov. 9, Mission Ballroom, axs.com; Rancid, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Ogden Theatre, axs.com.

— Luke Lyons