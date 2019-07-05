For the first time, cousins William Zinanti and Tony Haddow will present their unique, almost-abstract art together.

Beginning today, the duo’s work will be on display inside the Historic Federal Building located at 421 N. Main St.

The work will be on display for the month of July and features Zinanti’s paintings and Haddow’s scrap-metal sculptures.

Zinanti and Haddow’s work is borderline abstract. Haddow describes it as “kinda weird.” That makes for a perfect pairing.

“We’re family so I guess we both have a warped sense of humor,” Haddow joked. “We’re both a little crazy, I think.”

Zinanti is a Pueblo native who has worked as an artist for more than 40 years. He works mostly with paintings, but dabbles in sculpting too.

His work typically features a human force or body. Inspired by Picasso and other abstract artists, Zinanti starts with a blank canvas or paper and begins creating lines. Eventually the lines create an image, and the image features the human form in some way.

“I like coming up with something completely different each time with nothing in mind,” Zinanti said. “It’s fun to create like that because you never know what’s coming next.”

He’s showed his work at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center in the late 1980s. He’s also shown his art in Denver and Telluride.

The show at the Federal Building will be a compilation of his work over the past 40 years. More than 700 pieces of art will be on display.

“I put 40 years of work into this,” he said. “I just want people to see it.”

Whereas Zinanti prefers painting, his cousin Haddow prefers welding and forging.

Haddow is a 31-year veteran of the Trinidad Police Department.

He began welding art a little over a decade ago after buying a cheap welder. Soon after, his wife registered him for a welding class at Trinidad State Junior College. That’s when his art began to really take form.

“After that I took another class at the college learning how to make steel knives,” he said. “That was kind of boring, but it introduced me to forging. That expanded things.”

Haddow began to make uniquely crafted metal sculptures using scrap metal he’d find wherever he could.

He had drawn and created ceramics when he was younger, but it was creating sculptures that captured his imagination.

“I really fell in love with it,” he said. “I love the smell. You can beat metal into submission. You can change it, fix it. It’s a little harder to erase. You can usually make it the way you want it and the more you pound on it, the better it looks.”

He began making sculptures at the request of anyone and everyone he knew. He's made items for his wife, for other officers and for locals.

As more and more of his work was on display, he became known in Trinidad for it. People will often leave scrap metal in his Ford F-150 squad truck. Other officers leave metal in front of his office or on his desk.

Haddow never has a shortage of materials.

“I have a bunch of stuff in my backyard,” he said. “So, I get an idea of what I want to make. About half the time it comes out how I wanted it. Sometimes it turns out completely different.

“It decides what it wants to be sometimes, and sometimes it listens to me.”

Haddow has produced more than 150 pieces of art in the last 12 years. He’s won local art awards for his work.

On display at the Federal Building will be sculptures like that of a Tiki God warrior, King Kong and what he calls a “Picasso-like fisherman.”

He hopes people gain an appreciation for his, and his cousin’s unique style of art.

“I hope people see that there’s different stuff out there,” Haddow said.

To see the show, visitors can stop by the Federal Building between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments with Zinanti are preferred and can be made by calling 214-8753.

