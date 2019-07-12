Being different is perfectly OK.

That’s the message of the classic fairy tale “The Ugly Duckling.”

That message will be presented, front-and-center, during Steel City Theatre Company’s junior musical “Honk Jr.”

“Honk Jr.” takes the stage at 7 p.m. today, then noon, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and at noon and 4 p.m. Sunday. All shows are at the theater located at 241 S. Santa Fe Ave.

The musical features third through eighth graders, and is a modern take on the classic "Ugly Ducking" tale. It’s a fun and lighthearted yet powerful production.

“‘Honk Jr. is very funny and heartwarming,” Andrea Garrett, SCTC managing director, wrote in an email. “I hope people forget they are watching a ‘kid’s show’ and just enjoy watching a show with very talented performers.”

The story follows Ugly, a duckling who looks different than his siblings. Ugly is lured away by a devious cat and becomes lost.

His mother sets out to find Ugly, and the show follows their adventures.

Through the story, Ugly realizes being different is OK and that Ugly really isn’t ugly at all.

“What an important lesson for middle schoolers and pre-teens to learn,” Garrett wrote. “You can be different not only is it OK, but it’s wonderful!”

The Jr. Musical program began was originally a program utilized by Pueblo City Schools (D60).

In 2010, the program was going to be eliminated. Through a partnership with the district, Central High School and Steel City, the program was revitalized. There were 22 students in 2010, but the program has grown to feature 35 to 45 kids since.

Steel City Theatre Company took the program over completely in 2014 and in 2015 began to perform at the theater's current location.

“The move really upped the quality of the productions, although it can be interesting choreographing for 45 (performers) in our space,” Garrett wrote. “We began to perform at Steel City Theatre in order to have top-notch lighting and the availability of our food and beverage service.”

Garrett truly believes in the Jr. Musical Program. It provides the next generation of performers to hone their skills by learning teamwork, leadership, stamina and responsibility.

The program also serves as a great for SCTC to develop and find new talent for upcoming seasons.

“(The Jr. Musical Program) shows them that they are capable of creating a really quality production,” Garrett wrote. “It gives them the chance to be leads and take the stage.”

Despite being younger in age, the performers still work just as hard. The young performers rehearse for three hours on four or five days a week.

The process is similar to that in which older actors take part in during other shows.

The directors, too, work equally as hard.

“We expect the kids to focus, learn their lines, work hard and perfect dances,” Garrett wrote. “The biggest thing, I think you have to do when directing kids, is be very enthusiastic and give 110-percent while in rehearsal. The kids will only give back what you are giving them, and they know when you’re being lazy or distracted.”

Garrett has enjoyed watching the progress that the kids make during the process.

“Several of the leads I’ve known since they were tiny children and it is so exciting to see their talent blossom, as well as their personalities and strengths,” Garrett wrote. “It’s also fun to see them ‘get’ something they’re been working hard on.”

Most of all, Garrett hopes the kids enjoy their time at SCTC whether in the musical or VIP camp.

“I just hope they have a really enjoyable summer and look back with fondness at these programs,” she wrote.

Tickets to “Honk Jr.” are $12 for adults and $8 for seniors and students. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit steelcitytheatre.org.

