The Gold Dust Saloon, Craft Beer and Grill will hosts its weekly 5K Beer Run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The run begins at the restaurant located at 217 S. Union Ave. and runners received discounted menu items, a free pint of beer (for runners 21 and older) and a loyalty card.

Kids and dogs are welcome.

The event is free and takes place every Monday.

For more information, call 545-0741 or visit golddustsaloon.net.

Mountain bike

skill class

Southern Colorado Trail Builders will host MTB 201: Advanced Skill Building from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Arkansas Point Campground at Lake Pueblo State Park.

The class will help show mountain bikers foundational skills like cornering, negotiation ledges, cleanng up cornering, track stands and more.

Participants must bring a bike, helmet, water and active clothing.

For more information, visit southerncoloradotrailbuilders.org.

Scavenger hunt

Puzzling Adventures will host a one-team scavenger hunt from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in Pueblo.

Teams go to a series of locations and solve a variety of puzzles to receive the next set of instructions.

A team of up to 6 can compete, and fees depending on team size.

Starting locations are usually parking lots or parking garages. The starting location Saturday is at 320 Central Main St.

To register, and for more information, visit puzzlingadventures.com.

Sareth Fest

Day One

The Sareth-Fest Musica and Comedy Festival will begin Thursday at 6 p.m. at Ragetone Manor, 800 E. C. St.

The first night begins with a performance by Scott Limardo at 6 p.m. followed y It's a Trade THing-Traemon McCabe at 6:50 p.m.; Nate Wild performing at 7:40 p.m.; Panoramic Banana Hammock at 8:30 p.m. and a comedy showcase featuring Patrick Butkovich, John Brown, Sareth Ney, Wu-Man Chu and Michael Sword.

There is no cover charge for the event.

The festival continues July 19-21.

For more information, search Sareth Fest on Facebook.

Abstract Art

Show

The Pueblo Art Guild will host an opening reception for its new "Abstract Art Show" at 5:30 p.m. today at the gallery located at 1500 N. Santa Fe Ave. in Mineral Palace Park. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and awards will be presented at 6 p.m.

All are welcome, and refreshments will be served. The gallery will present works of diverse abstract and non-representational art by area artists.