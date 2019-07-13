CANON CITY — Artists are urged to submit religious pieces for the 10th annual Religious Fine Art Show slated to open Aug. 13 at the Abbey Events Complex, 2951 E. U.S. 50.

“We are seeking works in a wide range of media and genres, that are religious, inspirational or Abbey related in some way. All mediums and all religions accepted,” said Brenda McKay, Abbey marketing manager.

“We're looking for both quality and creativity. Large art pieces are welcome and professionals as well as artists of all ages are encouraged to enter,” McKay said.

A children’s exhibit will focus on the works of artists ages $17 and younger.

Cost to enter is $30 per artist for the first three pieces while additional pieces are $3 each. Children are limit to two art pieces with a $5 entry fee.

The entry fee includes a ticket to the artists’ reception. Registration and delivery of art pieces may be received anytime during regular business hours 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays today through Aug. 8.

The art show will open Aug. 13 and run through Oct. 5. Admission is free.

For details, call Lesli Durham at 719-275-8631 ext. 4 or email lesli.durham@theabbeycc.com.

