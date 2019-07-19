Nants ingonyama bagithi Baba Sithi uhm ingonyama!

The live-action version of the animated classic "The Lion King" is now in theaters.

The film features a star-studded voice cast that includes Donald Glovery, Beyonce, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Oliver, James Earl Jones, Keegan-Michael Key and more.

"The Lion King" follows lion cub Simba (Glover) who is the son of Mufasa (Earl-Jones), the ruler of the kingdom. Simba is the heir to Mufasa's throne until his jealous, evil unle Scar (Ejiafor) kills Mufasa.

Simba leaves the kingdom where he meets snarky meerkat Timon (Eichner) and jolly warthog Pumba (Rogen). The three become friends, and teach Simba what is most important in life.

Simba learns the true meaning of responsibility and bravery and returns to the kingdom to face Scar.

The remake comes 25 years after the original, and features many of the beloved songs from the classic including "Circle of Life," "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" and, of course, "Hakuna Matata." It also features several new songs by Beyonce, all inspired by the movie.

"The Lion King" is rated PG and is now playing.

For more information, and showtimes, visit cinemark.com or mesadrive-in.com.

— Luke Lyons