Acting and directing are Darin Stuart’s passions, and have been for more than 40 years.

The veteran Impossible Player wants to continue to share his passion with even more people than he already has over the course of his career.

In June, Stuart opened Ovation Acting in Suite 210 of the Historic Federal Building located at 421 N. Main St. The opening of the school was the culmination of years of planning and desire.

“The idea of Ovation has been percolating for a long time — for decades really,” Stuart said. “I started teaching in the afterschool program at PSAS which I’ve been doing for about 15 years. I’d always kind of been a teacher/director anyway both professionally and as an amateur.

“I’m a teacher, is what it is.”

Stuart wants to use Ovation to help teach those interested in the art the key skills needed to get on stage.

Ovation is designed for those 14 and older who want to learn the art, brush up on their skills or prepare for an upcoming performance.

When actors step into Stuart’s classroom, they learn to be in the moment. This, Stuart said, is the key to acting.

“If you’re asking the question of why am in this space? Why am I here? If you’re doing that, you’re in the moment and you can act,” Stuart said. “Why and what, those are the two things you have to ask yourself. To be an actor, you have to be present.”

Stuart begins every class, regardless of age group, by focusing on centering. Students focus on being in the moment and tapping into their emotions. They aren’t simply just reading lines and blocking. Students are honing in on life experiences and real emotions to act through a scene.

“There’s nothing but now, that’s all we have,” Stuart said. “So, let’s put everything into the now. Let’s have this focus that you’re here. There’s nothing outside the room. There’s nothing after class, just here.”

Stuart uses a less-strict version of Constantin Stanislavski's method acting system. He eases the edges of the method, creating an organic form of the art.

Class sizes of Ovation are anywhere from one to five people. The class begins with centering exercises and some lecturing, but is mostly an organic, collaborative effort.

Stuart assesses a student’s skill level and comfort level, then proceeds with scene readings and exercises to help focus on their specific needs.

“One person might need the basics and one person might have some chops,” he said. “I use scenes to help with the learning. You need to have the mindset of being an actor. You need to be able to survive the environment, which is not pretty. You need to be able to center yourself and not be caught up in all your weird emotions that come out.”

The Pueblo native first fell in love with theatre after watching Peter O’Toole in “Man of La Mancha.” In high school, he joined drama class where he met his wife, Chris Stuart, and many lifelong friends.

While at Central High School, Stuart learned the craft from Mary (Brasfield) Richardson, Carol Olin and Lois Duvall.

Though his teaching style is vastly different than theirs, all three women have a significant influence on Stuart’s passion for drama.

“Lois taught me the love, Mary taught me the intensity and Carol taught me the common sense of it - which there isn’t much,” Stuart said. “They’re a huge part of why I teach. It’s a carry forward from what I learned from them.”

Stuart wants to teach that same love, intensity and common sense to his students.

“This is about teaching the art and the love of the art,” Stuart said. “I don’t get much money out of this. I just love doing it.

“I’ve been compelled to do it for all these years just for the love of what happens.”

Class schedules are flexible and students of all skill levels are welcome.

For more information, visit ovationacting.com or search Ovation Acting on Facebook.

