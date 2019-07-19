If you want to find love, and you know where the city is (Denver), you can check out The 1975 at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at 1stBank Center.

The English pop rock band, fronted by Matthew Healy will return to Colorado, bringing its eclectic, melodic sound with it.

The 1975 formed in 2002 but it wasn't until 2012 until the group released its first EP, "Facedown." Since then, the band has released four studio albums including 2019's "Notes on a Conditional Form."

The band has been compared to bands like INXS, and even feature jazz sensibilities in some of its songs.

Notable tracks by The 1975 include "The City," "Chocolate," "Sincerity is Scary," "Somebody Else," "Love It If We Made It" and "UGH!."

Tickets for the show are available at AXS.com.

If you're stressed out, Twenty One Pilots can ease that stress at 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Pepsi Center.

The Columbus, Ohio duo formed in 2009 and reached mainstream success with songs like "Car Radio" in 2011, "House of Gold" in 2013 and "Stressed Out" and "Heavydirtysoul" in 2015.

The band continued to reach new levels of success with songs like "Heathens" off "Suicide Squad: The album" and its 2018 hits "Jumpsuit" and "Nicotine."

Tickets for the show are available at altitudetickets.com.

Lastly, you'll be saying "Wow" and maybe even "Congratulations" if you catch Post Malone at the Pepsi Center at 8 p.m. Nov. 10.

Austin Post, aka Post Malone, is a 24-year-old rapper and songwriter who first hit the mainstream in 2015 with his hit-single "White Iverson."

The independently released music video led to one million views on YouTube within its first month, garnering a record deal for the then 20-year-old.

Since then, Post Malone has become one of the biggest names in pop music.

Other notable tracks by the artist include "Wow," "Congratulations," "Rockstar," "Over Now," "Sunflower," "Better Now," "Candy Paint" and "Ball for Me."

Tickets are available for the show at altitudetickets.com.

Also announced: Ripe, 9 p.m. Dec. 21, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Ween, 8 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 1, Mission Ballroom, axs.com; Nick Kroll, 7 p.m. Oct. 27, Paramount Theatre, livenation.com, ticketmaster.com; Alison Wonderland and Friends, 11:59 p.m. Aug. 10, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin, 7 p.m. Oct. 9, Paramount Theatre, ticketmaster.com; A Charlie Brown Christmas,1:30 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 22, Paramount Theatre, altitudetickets.com; The Menzingers, 8 p.m. Nov. 3, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Flogging Molly and Social Distortion, 7 p.m. Sept. 14, Mission Ballroom, axs.com; Cuco, 8 p.m. Sept. 19, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Phantogram, 8 p.m. Aug. 19, Stanley Hotel, axs.com; Umphrey's Mgee, Dec. 27-31, Fillmore Auditorium, axs.com; Opiuo, 8 p.m. Nov. 8, Mission Ballroom, axs.com; Yelawolf, 8 p.m. Oct. 10, Mission Ballroom, axs.com; Jade Cicada, 9 p.m. Dec. 21, Mission Ballroom, axs.com; Kurt Vile and the Violators and Dinosaur Jr., 8 p.m. Nov. 26, Mission Ballroom, axs.com.

— Luke Lyons