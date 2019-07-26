Joel Ohlsen and Jan Olsen are the featured artists at Artisan Textile Company, 121 Broadway Ave.

Ohlsen is a photographer, and Olsen a painter. The two are lovers of nature and detail, truth and playfulnless as well as realism and simplicity.

ATC will host an opening reception for the artists from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. Light refreshments will be served and Ohlsen and Olsen's art will be on display.

For more information, search Artisan Textile Company on Facebook.

No. 2: Rocky Mountain SER will host its summer community block party at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Spann Elementary School, 2300 E. 10th St.

There will be food, games, music and more.

For more information, visit RMSER on Facebook or rmser.org.

No. 3: Watertower Place, 303 S. Santa Fe Ave. will host tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Tours are offered every second and fourth Saturday of the month and explore the inside of the former Alpha Beta building as well as the history of the facility.

For more information, or to register, visit pueblowatertowerplace.com.

No. 4: Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center will host a hike and sketch event with Brenda Porter at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Pueblo Mountain Park, 9112 Mountain Park Rd., Beulah.

Pueblo native Porter will explore Mountain Park and stop at several points to help with different sketching techniques that will enhance observation skills.

Registration is required for the event. To RSVP, visit hikeandlearn.org.

No. 5: Everyday Adventures LLC. will host Ecstatic Dance! at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grupo Folklorico Del Pueblo, 120 Lake Ave.

The event offers a "conscious, drug and alcohol-free space to dance, meditate and connect with the community."

Electronic dance music, funk, world beats music and other genres will play.

For more information, visit Everyday Adventures LLC. on Facebook.