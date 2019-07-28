Just off of mainstream, less than a block from the Pueblo Police Department building on Main Street, there is a small community garden that features a rainbow of fruits and vegetables and plants.

That garden is property of the Pueblo Municipal Court, and is utilized by Community Services. Juveniles and adults sentenced to community service can pull weeds, plant, construct planters, harvest and maintain the garden.

The community garden was created two years ago by judge Carol Sikes. Community Services Coordinator Mike Purdy oversees the daily operations, but does more than just instruct those doing community service.

“The kids are the one who maintain with guidance through their community service,” the Pueblo-native and former United States Marine said. “I have the kids help me do these things. I don’t have them just pull weeds. I like getting them involved because this isn’t just about, ‘Oh, you’re bad and you’ve got to work. It’s about turning a negative into a positive. It’s about, ‘Well, you went to court, now do something good.”

Purdy grew up in Pueblo before joining the Marines in 1994. He moved back in April to head the community service program.

Along with the community garden, Purdy oversees graffiti removal.

With both programs, Purdy aims to do more than just help people pay fines and complete court-required hours.

“It’s a good program,” he said. “The kids get something out of it. The community gets something out of it and I get something out of it … everybody does.

“That’s important.”

The food grown in the garden is donated to the Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen. After the kids harvest enough of their crops, they personally deliver the food.

They gather boxes full of zucchini, peppers, tomatoes, berries and more then donate it to those in need.

“It’s a good operation,” Purdy said. “We get rid of graffiti. We grow food. We help feed the homeless. It’s not a lot, but it’s more than they would have if we were doing it.”

The kids also helped construct the solar-powered irrigation system for the garden.

The garden was without power when Purdy took over in the spring. Lisa Coughlin, court administrator, approved buying materials to help build a single-panel system.

Instead of doing it himself, Purdy let the kids take part in constructing the shed and unit so that the plants could be wired with a series of drip-sprinklers.

“They know what they’re doing,” he said. “They’re quick learners. They put forth really good effort they like seeing these results.”

Purdy wants those who work there to feel proud of the garden, and take ownership of it as well. He’s been amazed at just how much they’ve enjoyed the program.

“When I started this job, it was just amazing to see the kids,” he said. “They get into a little bit of trouble. They’re here to work off their fines, but now they have an opportunity to learn and see something they don’t normally see during the course of their regular day or week.

“A lot of these kids are angry, cranky and have their own personal issues like everybody else does. But when they come here, even though they grouse about the weeds, they enjoy it.”

Several of the kids who have finished their community service want to come back and check their crops even after.

For Purdy, seeing the kids growth and care of the garden has been special for him as well.

“This is good to see and it’s rewarding for everybody,” Purdy said. “This is good for me too. It’s a blessing for me. It’s probably the most rewarding job I’ve had other than being in the marines.”

Purdy also believes his, and the kids’ efforts as well as the court’s, are helping shape Pueblo’s image.

Whereas sometimes the city receives a negative reputation, programs such as this help change those perceptions.

“There’s a lot of negative about Pueblo in the news,” he said. “There’s a lot of good happening here too. It tends to get overshadowed by the bad news.

“It’s important these kids get cred and the court gets credit because there are strides being taken to make things better.”

