Mama may have told you not to come, but she wasn't talking about Three Dog Nights' 7 p.m. concert Sept. 28 at Pueblo Memorial Hall.

The American rock band was founded in 1967, and has toured consistently since 1981. The band has earned 12 gold albums and recorded 21 consecutive Billboard Top-40 hits.

Those hits include: "Mama Told Me Not to Come," "One," "Out in the Country," "An Old Fashioned Love Song," "Joy to the World," "Your Son," Shambala," "The Show Must Go On," and more.

Tickets for the show start at $35 and can be purchased at pueblomemorialhall.com.

If you're "Still Waiting" for Sum 41 to return to Colorado, you're in luck.

The Canadian pop-punk/hard rock group will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Ogden Theatre.

Sum 41 hit the mainstream in 2000 with the poppy, anthemic "Makes No Difference" before achieving more notoriety with tunes like "Fat Lip," "In Too Deep" and "Motivation" on its 2001 landmark pop-punk disc "All Killer, No Filler."

As the band evolved, it began experimenting with an edgier, hard-rock/heavy metal sound. Songs like "Hell Song" and "Still Waiting" off of "Does This Look Infected?" and "We're All to Blame" and "No reason" were heavier hits the band released in the mid 2000s.

Sum 41 has released seven albums including 2019's "Order in Decline" which featured the band's latest hit "Out for Blood."

Tickets for the show can be purchased at axs.com.

Lastly, fresh of the release of his debut album, Chance the Rapper will hit the stage at the Pepsi Center on Sept. 24.

The Chicago rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, garnered critical acclaim and fandom in 2013 with the realse of his second mixtape AcidRap in 2013.

His second EP, "Coloring Book" achieved even more acclaim in 2016. The streaming-only release was the first to win Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards and was one of three wins for the rapper at the ceremonies in 2017.

Chance the Rapper released his first studio album, "The Big Day" on July 26.

Notable tracks by the Chicagoan include "All Night," "No Problem," "Cocoa Butter Kisses," "Favorite Song" and "Wala Can."

Tickets are on sale at altitudetickets.com.

Also announced: Badflower, 7 p.m. Oct. 6, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; James Blake, 8 p.m. Oct. 9, Fillmore Auditorium, axs.com; Misterwives, 8 p.m. Nov. 20, axs.com; Michael Franti and Spearhead, 8 p.m. Oct. 19, Mission Ballroom, axs.com; What the Night Brings, 7 p.m. Nov. 4, Mission Ballroom, axs.com; Chon and Between the Buried and Me, 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Fillmore Auditorium, ticketmaster.com; World of Dance, 8 p.m. Nov. 18, Bellco Theatre, livenation.com or axs.com; Melanie Martinez, 8 p.m. Nov. 17, Paramount Theatre, altitudetickets.com; Koe Wetzel, 8 p.m. Dec. 19, axs.com; Brondo, 8 p.m. Nov. 27, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Kevin Gates, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 17, Mission Ballroom; Shovels and Rope, 8 p.m. Oct. 22, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Midland, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Mission Ballroom, axs.com; Weezer, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Mission Ballrom, axs.com; Circles Around the Sun, 8 p.m. Dec. 27, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Ghostland Observatory, 8 p.m. Nov. 28, Fillmore Auditorium, ticketmaster.com; Cherub, 9 pm. Oct. 31, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Tank and the Bangas, 8 p.m. Oct. 11, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Young Thug, 8 p.m. Nov. 5, Fillmore Auditorium, axs.com; Keller Williams and Grateful Grass, 8 p.m. Nov. 23, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Shiba San x Walker and Royce, 9 p.m. Oct. 21, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Spafford, 9 p.m. Oct. 25-26, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Here Come the Mummies, 9 p.m. Oct. 19, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Allah-Las, 8 p.m. Dec. 3, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Ween, 8 p.m. Oct. 30, Mission Ballroom, axs.com; Zara Larsson, 8 p.m. Sept. 24, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Above and Beyond, 6 p.m. Sept. 20, Red Rocks, axs.com; Rancid and Pennywise, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28-29, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; King Princess, 8 p.m. Feb. 2, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Hard Halloween, 5 p.m. Oct. 26, Red Rocks, axs.com; Svdden Death, 9 p.m. Aug. 23-24, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Twin Peaks, 9 p.m. Nov. 2, Gothic Theatre, axs.com.

— Luke Lyons