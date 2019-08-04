Title: Unwelcome Visitor (1976)

Artist: Bruce Kimberling (1921-1993)

Medium: Oil on Canvas

Size: 18" x 24"

How acquired: Donated by Francis King as part of the original Francis King Collection of Western Art.

Born in Shelbyville, Indiana in 1921, Bruce Kimberling became a multi-faceted artist dedicated to uplifting the soul through art by expressing reverence for the past and the traditional rather than the sensational. He was retiring and unassertive, and eschewed publicity, not allowing much to be written about him. However, he is referenced in "American Artists of Renown" by Anne Avery. In 1967, W.T. Burger Company of Chicago became his dealer and Burger representatives ultimately purchased his total output of 297 paintings.

Kimberling studied at Indiana University, the National Academy of Design, Farnsworth School on Cape Cod. A brief period at the Corcoran Art School in Washington, DC, was eclipsed with the advent of World War II when he served from 1944 to 1946.

It was after the war that he made the decision to dedicate his life's work to the study and production of art, first in graphic design and later in painting. The artist's love for the exotic image and historical stories of the American West took him to New Mexico by 1970. From that period on Bruce Kimberling devoted his art to the depiction of western subjects.

His mediums were oil, pastel, pen drawing of cartoons, and wood engraving. He died in Albuquerque, New Mexico on August 26, 1993 of a sudden heart attack.

Note: The Pueblo Chieftain features a piece from the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center’s permanent collection on the first Sunday of each month. This piece will be on display in the lobby of the Helen T. White Building during the month of August. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

— Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center

