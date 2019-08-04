I am always amazed at how fast the summer seems to go. Only a few days ago my kids got out of school for summer and had great plans for how they were going to sleep in, hang out with friends and stay up to all hours of the morning.

I blinked and suddenly it is time to think about getting ready for school to start again. There are summer reading assignments to finish, school clothes to purchase, and school supplies to acquire. It is a hectic time for parents and students alike.

In all of this pre-school frenzy, it is easy to forget an important item on the checklist—immunizations. Immunizations are one of the key public health achievements in the past century. Vaccines, as they are also called, have reduced the frequency of disease and the number of deaths caused by certain diseases.

Because of immunizations, Smallpox, a painful and scarring disease that once killed 30% of the people who were infected, was declared eradicated by the World Health Organization in the early 1980’s. Other diseases such as tetanus, diphtheria, rubella, and Polio have been significantly reduced through vigilant immunization efforts around the World.

Still, the success of immunizations in reducing disease does not mean that those diseases have been eliminated. Measles in the United States is a good example.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), prior to 1963 almost everyone got measles and that resulted in approximately 48,000 hospitalizations per year and 450 to 500 deaths per year in the US. By 2000, following a vigorous and persistent effort to immunize people of the US, there was not a single case of the disease in the United States. In 2019 there have been over 1,000 cases in the United States largely in unvaccinated populations.

Measles is highly contagious. If exposed to the virus, 9 out of 10 people who are not vaccinated against the disease or who do not have previous immunity will contract the illness. Measles can lead to pneumonia, encephalitis (swelling of the brain), or death. The measles vaccine is the single best way to protect your child from the disease.

Although vaccines are effective, there is always the question, “Are they safe?”. In the United States, vaccines undergo rigorous research and testing before they are released to the public. Although no vaccine is 100% safe, the benefits generally outweigh the risks.

There are a lot of myths and misinformation circulating on the internet and through social media sites. Extensive research has dispelled these myths.

There are however, situations when vaccines are not appropriate such as for newborn babies, pregnant moms, or those who are immune-compromised. The best place to start is with your primary healthcare provider who can help to assess your child’s shot and vaccine needs based on CDC guidelines and can discuss with you the benefits and risks based on your child’s personal medical history.

The State of Colorado requires vaccines for all children in child care, K-12, and college. Vaccines for hepatitis B, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTaP), inactivated poliovirus, measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR), and varicella (chicken pox) are common requirements for both child care centers and school aged children in grades K-12. Additionally, vaccines for Pneumonia and Heamophilus Influenza type b (Hib) are required for children entering child care centers. For college students, the MMR vaccine and a vaccine for meningitis are required.

Exemptions are allowed under the law for medical reasons, personal beliefs or religious purposes. However, parents must complete an exemption form each year that is maintained on file at your child’s school. If there is a disease outbreak, children with an immunization exemption may be kept out of school to protect them from the disease.

Vaccinations are generally covered by most insurance providers. There are also federal programs like the 317 program and the Vaccines for All Children (VFC) program that provide routine vaccination for those with no insurance. Immunizations are available through your healthcare provider, local pharmacies, and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

If you have questions about vaccinations, you can call the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment at 583-4380. Additional resources are available through the CDC at www.cdc.gov or the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment www.colorado.gov/cdphe.

Good luck in the coming school year. We hope it is a safe and healthy year for you and your family.

The following is the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's schedule of vaccines and number of does per grade:

Kindergarten

5 doses of DTaP 4 doses of Polio 3 doses of Hepatitis B 2 doses of MMR 2 doses of Varicella Optional vaccine for this age is Hepatitis A if not completed previously



6th Grade





In addition to the above vaccines 1 dose of Tdap Optional vaccines at this age include Hepatitis A if not completed previously, HPV, and Meningococcal.



College



Meningococcal

Randy Evetts, Public Health Director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is a life-long resident of Pueblo. To learn more about Pueblo’s public health services and programs please call 719-583-4513 or email mona.ewing@pueblocounty.us.