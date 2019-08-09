Thirteen bands will converge on one stage for eight hours of memorable jams Saturday.

Steel City Music Festival will feature Zapp, Montell Jordan, Rose Royce, Mary Jane Girls, Sammy Ozuna, The Delfonics, Club Nouveau, Digital Underground, Lil Rob, Mike Jones, Adina Howard, Color Me Badd and 69 Boyz.

The concert begins at 5 p.m. at Pueblo Electrics, 1502 E. Abriendo Ave.

Tickets begin at $39 and are available at steelcitymusicfestival.com.

Zapp

American funk band Zapp was formed in Dayton, Ohio in 1977 and became pioneers of the electro subgenre of funk.

The band toured continuously from 1977 to 1999 before reuniting in 2003.

Zapp released its first album, “Zapp,” in 1980. The disc reached No. 1 on the United States R & B chart and No. 19 on the Billboard Top 200.

Since then, the group has released five other albums and two compilations.

Zapp is known for songs such as “Be Alright,” “Do You Really Want an Answer?” “Computer Love” and “Radio People.”

Montell Jordan

Singer, songwriter, producer and pastor Montell Jordan is best known for the hit 1995 single and party anthem “This Is How We Do It.”

Jordan released seven studio albums from 1995 to 2008, and has also appeared in three feature films.

In 2010 he left music to become a minister, working at Victory World Church in Atlanta.

Earlier this year, Jordan confirmed a return to music. He recorded his first R & B song in more than a decade and will release it later this year.

The singer is known for other songs such as “Get It on Tonite,” “Let’s Ride,” “I Like” and “Falling.”

Rose Royce

Known for hit songs like “Car Wash,” “I Wanna Get Next to You,” “I’m Going Down,” “Wishing on a Star” and “Love Don’t Live Here Anymore,” Rose Royce first hit the scene in the early 1970s.

The American soul and R & B group broke out after the soundtrack to the film “Car Wash” achieved great success.

The soundtrack featured three of the band’s top-10 singles, launching Rose Royce to stardom.

Rose Royce has released 12 studio albums since, and have toured consistently since as well.

Other notable tracks by Rose Royce include “Ooh Boy,” “Do Your Dance,” “Magic Touch” and “I’m In Love.”

The Delfonics

Straight from the soundtrack of Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown,” The Delfonics came to prominence in the late 60s and early 70s.

The Philadelphia based R & B and soul group are known for tunes like “La La (Means I Love You),” “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time),” “Break Your Promise,” “I’m Sorry” and “Ready or Not Here I Come (Can’t Hide from Love).”

The Delfonics has released eight studio albums, peaking at No. 4 on the R & B charts with its 1970 self-titled album.

Digital Underground

Oakland hip-hop group Digital Underground first achieved mainstream success in 1990 with the catchy, unique tune “The Humpty Dance” — forever changing how one might view the restrooms at Burger King.

Though the group never managed to achieve the same level of success as it did with the hit single, the group continued to tour and make records until 1998.

In 2008, Digital Underground released its eighth album after a decade-long hiatus. The group released “The Greenlight EP” in 2010 and has toured since.

Other Digital Underground tracks include “Dowatchalike,” “Same Song,” “Kiss You Back” and “Freaks of the Industry.”

Mike Jones

Who? Mike Jones!

The Texas rapper broke out in 2004 with “Still Tippin’” and continued to garner more mainstream success with his hit “Back Then.”

Jones’ debut album, “Who is Mike Jones?” peaked at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 in April of 2005.

In addition to music, Jones had a role in the Fox TV series "Prison Break." He’s also active in various charity organizations.

Jones has released two studio albums, and will released his third, “Where is Mike Jones?” later this year.

He is also known for the songs “Next to You,” “Cuddy Buddy,” “My 64,” “Drop & Gimme 50” and his appearance on the Ying Yang Twins’ “Badd.”

Jones is no stranger to Pueblo, having performed here several times before.

Color Me Badd

Oklahoma City R & B group Color Me Badd is best known for its 1991 anthem “I Wanna Sex You Up.”

The song was featured on the soundtrack to the 1991 film “New Jack City” and peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart. It reached No. 1 on the R & B and hip-hop chart and dance club chart.

“I Wanna Sex You Up” has appeared in various media from films like “You Don’t Mess with the Zohan,” “No Strings Attached” to TV shows like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place” and “Days of Our Lives.”

From 1991 to 1998 the group released four studio albums. Color Me Badd was nominated for two Grammy awards and won two Soul Train Awards.

The band is also known for songs like “I Adore Mi Amor,” “All 4 Love,” “Thinkin’ Back” and “Forever Love.”

