Jesse Sena, a music promoter since the 1980s, has strived at providing Pueblo motivational and inspirational events — much like Pueblo Has Talent.

Southern Colorado Community Connections' “It’s a Gospel Party” will be another such event.

The free event will feature gospel musicians from around the state and will be held from 6-10 p.m. Friday at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center Jackson Sculpture Garden, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave.

“For many years I have desired to provide an event in the Jackson Sculpture Garden at the arts center,” Sena wrote in an email. “It is a beautiful venue that has worked well for many outdoor concerts.”

The concert lineup will feature Denver’s Nathaniel Black, the Richardson Family, Heaven Bound and Pueblo-based Sankey Sisters.

Colorado Springs dance group Anointing in Motion and Pueblo’s hip-hop dance team Southpaq will also perform.

Food and beverage vendors, face painting, information booths and activities for children will also be offered at “It’s a Gospel Part,” making the party a true community event.

“The highlights for me not only include great gospel music and powerful dancing, but more importantly an opportunity to fellowship with Pueblo residents, old friends and possibly new ones,” Sena wrote. “This is not what some would call a ‘religious event,’ but rather a party to celebrate the love and compassion of our kind and gracious savior Jesus Christ.”

This is the first run of “It’s a Gospel Party” for Sena.

He hopes the event can become an annual tradition.

“This is the first ‘It’s a Gospel Party’ event I have produced and if it’s successful I plan on doing a series of them next year,” he wrote.

Sena hopes the event will bring joy, fellowship and an opportunity for Puebloans to connect.

“With the incredible and anointed lineup I have put together, you can be certain that the crowd will be singing, moving, and clapping with joy — and that’s a good thing!” he wrote. “My hope is that the attendees will experience the loving presence of Christ and take Him home with them. That would be mission accomplished!”

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 671-5451.

