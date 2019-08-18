To quote an old musical mentor, "Pompia: if ya got the riffs, ya don't need words."

Heady advice indeed, and on that note, here are my top-10 instrumentals tracks — in no particular order with the exception of the first song:

Jon: "Frankenstein," The Edgar Winter Group. This appropriately named behemoth is not merely the greatest instrumental track of all time, it's in the running for greatest song, period. Cramming more monstrous riffs into a few minutes than most bands manage in a career, this 1973 smash hit is anchored by the opening salvo: a skull crusher driven by Winter's heavier-than-heaven (portable) synthesizer line. For your money, you also get saxophone, synth, drum and timbales solos. And Rick Derringer on guitar and production duties. I had the honor of seeing Winter perform this, in all its gigantic glory, at a mid-90s "biker rally" in Trinidad.

Luke: Is the song about the monster or the doctor? If it rocks this much, but is about the doctor, then I’m impressed. You’re right, Jon, this is one of the greatest songs ever written. The instrumentation is masterful, beyond a shadow of a doubt. It’s one of the most rocking, driving songs I’ve ever heard. It’s more than deserving of being on the list.

Jon: "Tubular Bells," Mike Oldfield. Also from 1973, this song, or more accurately, a snippet of it, is often referred to as the theme from "The Exorcist." In its entirety, "Tubular Bells" lasts more than 40 minutes: a genuine mini rock symphony. Although not particularly unnerving, or for that matter popular, upon its initial release, "Tubular Bells," or more specifically, the piano/synth line that opens the song, has become synonymous with spinning heads, levitating beds, unspeakable vulgarity and holy water. Fun fact: Mike Oldfield also released the pop nugget "Family Man," later made famous by Hall and Oates.

Luke: Don’t forget about the projectile vomit! This is a solid instrumental song, and definitely eerie (I cannot wait for Halloween!) Truly iconic, I’m not sure it’s one of the greatest instrumental songs ever — at least not top-10. Also, I’d actually venture to say that the original theme for the film “Halloween” is more iconic and eerie.

Jon: "Soulful Strut," Young-Holt Unlimited. Although the magnetic horn riff that serves as the foundation of this song has been circulating in my subconscious since I was a kid, it wasn't until the 2 Live Crew used it as a sample that I was able to track down the source. From 1968, "Soulful Strut" is a cool summer breeze on wax: a feel-good number that manages to capture all that's right with the world, at least for three minutes. See also "The Horse," by Cliff Noble and Co.

Luke: This song makes me want to puff my chest out, spin and take a rhythm-induced stroll down the street. Great piano, great horns and great drums. This is a fantastic song. How can you listen to this and not feel good?

Jon: "The Rockford Files," Mike Post. The theme from one of the most significant television series of all time, starring the effortlessly cool James Garner. This hit single from 1975 wraps up sinewy synth, sizzling guitar and some honkin' harmonica in a package fantastic enough to merit a Grammy Award. To this day, it's impossible for me to hear this song without picturing that clever answering machine bit that opened every episode. See also Post's theme from "Hill Street Blues."

Luke: You’re right about one thing: James Garner was effortlessly cool. This song, however, not so much. A little too poppy for my taste. The song does scream "70s TV show," but not in a good way.

Jon: "Love is Blue," Paul Mauriat. Another favorite of my youth, I was reintroduced to this elegant gem thanks to "Mad Men," which employed it over the closing credits in a season six episode. From the moment I first heard this — or rather, just a few seconds via a classical record compilation commercial in the early 1970s — I was floored by the haunting, melancholy harpsichord that opens this 1968 classic. Rarely has a song title so fit the feeling it evokes.

Luke: The melody of this song is so haunting and beautiful, it’s incredible. I can picture a Tarantino-esque scene where a hero vigilante is riding a horse across a vast mountainous landscape on his way to save the day. This is fantastic soundscape music. However, I don’t know that I’d call it one of the top-10 best instrumental tunes.

Jon: "Music to Watch Girls By," The Bob Crewe Generation (and Al Hirt, Billy Vaughn and others.) Like the best of Herb Albert's music, brass is the star attraction in this snazzy, cool-as-a-cucumber reworking of what was originally intended to be a Diet Pepsi jingle. From 1966, few numbers sum up the Swingin' '60s like this pop masterpiece, as easy on the ears as the subject matter is to the eyes of male admirers. Andy Williams later did a vocal version, and it too was a hit.

Luke: Within seconds I knew exactly what this song is. There’s something cool, sleek and sexy about this tune. Again, a perfect soundtrack/opening intro for a film song. I dig it!

Jon: "'Peter Gunn' Theme," Henry Mancini. One instance in which the awesomeness of the music far outweighs the product it introduces. From the master of instrumentals comes what is arguably the most iconic television theme in history. A teasing hi-hat leads into that unmistakable bended guitar line, which is then complemented by a series of horn blasts that simply ooze suaveness and danger. Truly inspirational, in a secret agent kind of way. If you want evidence of Mancini's versatility, check out "Baby Elephant Walk," which is as quirky and fun as "Peter Gunn" is majestic.

Luke: Oh that guitar intro! I love the ‘“Peter Gunn’ Theme” so much. In fact, it just missed out on my list. The Ventures and Dick Dale both did versions of this, and Dick Dale’s is my personal favorite.

Jon: "Theme from 'A Summer Place,'" Percy Faith. Although this was released in 1960, several years before I was even born, it's as though it was embedded in my DNA, along with my eye and hair color. No other song has the power to touch my soul and transport me back to a beautiful, magical time that perhaps never existed but one for which I will eternally long.

Luke: Uber-recognizable, I definitely associate this tune with falling in love. Yuck. That said, it’s a pretty tune, and I feel nostalgic just listening to it for some odd reason — maybe a past life? It’s a good instrumental, but I wouldn’t place it in a top-10 list.

Jon: "Love's Theme," Love Unlimited Orchestra. Lushly orchestrated, this symphony for the soul is as smooth as the man who wrote it, the incomparable Barry White. From 1973, this track marries a soaring string arrangement with wah-wah guitar and a near disco beat. Oddly enough, ABC Sports used this as the theme music for its golf coverage in the 1970s — the closest the sport has ever gotten to being hip.

Luke: Speaking of love … here’s another recognizable tune about love. Not sure how this got to be associated with golf, but I dig the funky guitar and grooving hi-hat cymbals. Not a top-10, but a great song nonetheless.

Jon: "Pick Up the Pieces," Average White Band. If ever there was a song created to strut down the street in true Super Fly style to, it's this undeniable and irresistible offering from a multi-racial Scottish band that was far from average. High-spirited funk of the highest degree, this 1974 smash hit put AWB on the map. In full disclosure, this instrumental does contain a bit of a lyric, namely, the song's title interjected a few times before the ending.

Luke: Being an average, white man, I appreciate the name of the Average White Band. Furthermore, I freakin’ love this song. It’s so groovy and cool, and definitely a staple in many movies and TV shows. Most prominently, I recall the song being in the Vince Vaughn-Jon Favreau cult classic “Swingers” ("you’re so money!") This should have been on my top-10. I’m someone who will admit when I’ve messed up. Good call, Jon!

