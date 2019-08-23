Gerard Butler is back to protect the president in "Angel Has Fallen."

New to theaters this week, the film is the third in the series and feature Butler as Secret Service Agent Mike Banning. This time around, Banning is framed for an attempted assassination of the President, causing him to evade his own agency and the FBI to prove his innocence.

The film is rated R and is now playing.

Also in theaters this week is the thriller "Ready or Not."

On what should be the happiest night of Grace's (Samara Weaving) life, it instead a horror-filled nightmare.

Grace's in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game of hide and seek in which there are no rules: including no murder.

Grace must fight to stay alive.

The film is rated R and is in theaters now.

Lastly, Jillian Bell and Jennifer Dundas star in "Brittany Runs a Marathon."

Brittany (Bell) decides to take control of her life by training for a marathon.

The movie is rated R and is now playing.

For more information, and showtimes, visit cinemark.com or mesadrive-in.com.

— Luke Lyons