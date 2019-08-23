Oliver Carlon believes theater should be for everyone.

So, he created Hat Trick Theater Company LLC. to be an inclusive community theater where its members are heard, appreciated and take ownership in the company’s work. He created a theater that doesn't require hours of rehearsal or major time commitments, but still offers professional quality theater.

“I realized there was a need for a different style … maybe one that doesn’t rehearse every single night and doesn’t have as much of a time commitment but is still a professional commitment in itself,” Carlon said. “One thing I realized in college is that you don’t have to rehearse every single night to memorize and you didn’t have to take four hours of your night away to watch somebody else be on stage.”

Hat Trick was incorporated in July of 2018. A year later, the theater has grown and successfully navigated its way through its first season.

Now, Carlon and crew look to grow further and become a Pueblo staple.

Growing up on stage

Carlon was born in Nebraska before moving to La Junta as a child.

There, around the age of 4 or 5, he performed periodically for the Picketwire Players in La Junta. His family moved to Colorado City, and his mother — Judith Cook — became involved with the Damon Runyon Repertory Theatre.

Carlon began performing technical theater around the age of 11 at Runyon, and has loved the craft ever since.

“I grew up at the Runyon, basically doing Pueblo theater,” he said. “Then, I went to college for theater for a couple of years before I came home and now I do my own.”

Hat Trick

Starting a theater of his own meant hitting a niche in Pueblo that wasn’t already tapped.

Thus, Hat Trick offers productions ranging from original murder mysteries to well-known plays and musicals to other originals and improv.

“Hat Trick does kind of everything,” Carlon said. “One of our first shows was an originally written murder mystery in collaboration with The Party People and the Theatre of Mystery. We went and did some variety shows and improv shows. In February, we actually opened our first full-staged show which was ‘Almost, Maine.’”

The romantic comedy opened to four, sell-out crowds. Hat Trick followed it up with “Parallel Lives,” which is lesser-known but was still met with a warm reception.

One of the key components of Hat Trick’s philosophy has been creating an inclusive culture that welcomes actors from different theaters and backgrounds.

Carlon said that there is a stigma in town about working with another theater. Hat Trick welcomes that, and will allow anyone to work with them.

“Everyone involved with Hat Trick has dealt with that (stigma) elsewhere and loves us because we aren’t sticking to that,” he said. “We’re trying to break the mold. We’re trying to make something that’s different and works for everyone.”

Part of that process is allowing community input.

Originally, Hat Trick’s artistic team was comprised of Carlon, Cook, Pam Kramer, Jedidiah Duarte and Dru Silva.

Now, the scope of the artistic team is company-wide.

“We kind of switched it up a little bit with a monthly colloquium that we do, which is a meeting where we take ideas from everybody and see what shows we want to perform and what everyone wants to be along with our improv groups in town,” Carlon said.

The monthly meetings take place the second Wednesday of each month at the Gold Dust Saloon on Union Avenue.

Carlon listens to all feedback given at those meetings. He will even read original scripts from those who want to present them.

Everything brought up at the meeting is truly listened to.

“We’re going to sit there and we’re going to listen to every single thing you say,” Carlon said. “It’s not a two-person show, it’s not a four-person show. It’s a community show just like community theater should be.”

The improv void

One void that Carlon and Hat Trick aim to fill in Pueblo’s community is that left by a missing improv scene.

Tricksters Improv and Underground Improv both perform under the Hat Trick name.

Tricksters Improv is more short form-based improv while Underground is more long-form with a short-form opening act.

Carlon’s first taste of improv was at the Runyon Theater.

“Andrew Vandergrift was very big into the improv show that was there,” Carlon said. “I had come on as part of the team at the Runyon and we kind of switched it up and changed it to more of a ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ style.”

Now with his own theater, Carlon wants to continue to present the area quality improv shows.

Underground performs once a month at the Party People and Theater of Mystery, while Tricksters performs there, at Gold Dust and in Colorado City at Round Table. It currently stages four shows a month.

“It’s nice we can offer two different styles of improv and two different concepts,” Carlon said. “The improv groups are really growing well.”

What comes next?

After a successful first year, Carlon wants Hat Trick to grow.

Currently, he and the others in the company are looking at what a 2019-2020 season look like.

The season will feature four shows, but will include improv and other events along the way.

Carlon said he also hopes to take improv, and the theater outside of Pueblo.

“That’s kind of our concept is that Hat Trick can do this in a lot of different places and show our craft to a lot of different people,” he said. “We’ve talked about growing far beyond (the county). We’re looking at taking Improv to Denver and even the (Colorado) Springs community. We even want to go to La Junta with Picketwire and even to Canon City.”

Carlon also wants to continue to be an inclusive community theater.

He wants to offer as much as possible for people to really sink their teeth into.

“It helps us boost the theater montra that we’re going that and that we’re all-inclusive,” he said. “You don’t have to work on the same things, you don’t have to be interested in the same things but we can all work together and work toward the same goal.”

For information on shows and events, or more on Hat Trick Theatre Company LLC., search Hat Trick on Facebook.

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14