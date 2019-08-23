The Colorado State Fair is here!

The 2019 state fair has officially kicked off, and will offer several opportunities for live entertainment and more this week.

The Colorado State Fair Parade is at 10 a.m. Saturday. Ramon Ayala performs at 6:30 p.m. in the Southwest Motors Events Center.

The PRCA Championship Rodeo begins at 7 p.m. today and Aaron Watson performs afterward. Country star Granger Smith performs after the rodeo at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Vendors, food booths and the ever-popular Budweister tent will also feature fun for those of all ages.

For more information, including ticket prices, visit coloradostatefair.com.

No. 2: The Spirit House Comedy Show will feature headliner Anthony Crawford (Denver); Chris Wellman, Mitch Jones and host John Brown.

The event will be begin at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Spirit House located at 611 N. Main St.

Tickets are $5 in advance and can be purchased at the Downtown Bar. Tickets are also available for $10 at the door.

For more information, search Spirit House Comedy on Facebook.

No. 3: Jolly Mule Productions will host "Jolly Mule Send-Off" at 8 p.m. today at Renewed Wholesale, 720 S. Main St.

The production company, owned by Tyler Shown and Perry Perkins, will head to Thailand. In celebration of the trek, the company will show its debut documentary "Happy Ass" for the first time since March.

There will be food trucks in the lot and live music to follow the film.

The event is a donation-based event.

For more information, search Jolly Mule Productions on Facebook.

No. 4: The Pueblo Art Guild will begin celebrating its 60h anniversary by asking for entries for its anniversary show from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the gallery located at 1500 N. Santa Fe Ave. in Mineral Palace Park.

The show's theme is "Reflections of Pueblo Art Guild and Mineral Palace Park" and the show is PAG's Diamond Jubilee Open Show.

Artists can submit work inspired by Mineral Palace Park and the guild.

Cost is $10 per entry with a limit of two entries per person. The show will run Aug. 28 through OCt. 18.

For more information, search Pueblo Art Guild on Facebook.

No. 5: Contemporary poet and recently published Pueblo poet Donnie Pike will host a book signing from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Barnes and Noble.

His work was published in page Publishing Poetry Anthology Volume 5.