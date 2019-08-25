There are days when I want to sell my stuff, buy a van and hit the open road. I’d take in all the sights in the beautiful U.S. of A. and just go where the wind takes me.

Hitting the open road can be exhilarating. And, when you do so, you need a soundtrack to guide you on your way.

Here is my list of the top-10 songs about hitting the road, cars and driving, in no particular order:

Luke: “Just Cruisin’” by Will Smith. Big Will, aka the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, aka Will Smith, was huge in the hip-hop game in the 1990s. From songs like “Summertime” to “Big Willie Style” to “Men In Black,” Smith had a slew of hit singles as a solo artist. “Just Cruisin’” is the Philly rapper’s ode to hopping in his ride and just driving around town to clear his mind. This is a chill song to blast and drive by the slabs, or maybe to put on if you have a date in the car.

Jon: A big reason this song is as smooth as a baby's bottom is the sample that serves as its foundation: the ultra-laid back "I'm Back for More" by Al Johnson and Jean Carne. As he did with "Summertime," also based on a similar breezy sample, Smith manages to make the song his own: one that simply exudes style and elegance. To be honest, I prefer Smith's rapping over his acting.

Luke: “A Song for Everyone” by Fenix TX. I’ve been waiting for nearly a year to introduce Jon, and readers to Fenix TX. One of my favorite bands, this Texas-based pop punk quartet was brought to the mainstream during the pop punk wave in 1999 and 2000. “A Song for Everyone,” off the band’s sophomore album “Lechuza,” is about waking up in the middle of the night with someone you love and just hitting the road. The chorus sings “All that I have twenty six dollars and the keys to a Cadillac. All that I know. Drive all night go anywhere you want to go. All that I want and all that I need. All I want to know is do you want to come with me?”

Jon: Admittedly, never having heard of this band. I wasn't expecting much. So hearing this for the first time was a pleasant, and welcome, surprise. This is incredibly melodic, full of nifty hooks and a driving beat. I sure hope this was a hit, because it deserved to be.

Luke: “Still Tippin’” by Mike Jones. Who? Mike Joooooonnnneeessss! The rapper used to put his phone number (281-330-8004) in many of his songs, and is a Pueblo staple, having appeared at the Steel City Music Festival a couple of weeks ago. This song's chorus, “Still tippin’ on 44s, wrapped in four vogues,” alludes to cruising the town in a 1984 Cadillac on Vogue wheels. This jam is slower, but has a thumping beat: perfect for cruising around in a Cadi.

Jon: I can appreciate a street-level rap anthem as much as anyone, and this certainly fits the bill. Jones has a certain way with words and phrases, and as Luke mentioned, is a certified champ at self promotion and reminding people who he is. With that said, however, I'd much rather see Foghat's "Slow Ride" or Sammy Hagar's "I Can't Drive 55" on the list.

Luke: “Ride” by The Vines. The Vines were an indie garage rock band from Sydney, Australia who had a couple of hits, including “Ride,” in the mid 2000s. The chorus to this song is simple and to the point: “Ride with me, ride with me, ride with me, ride with me.” It’s a driving, grungy song that goes along with a faster-paced highway ride.

Jon: Ah, The Vines: another outstanding band that should have been much bigger. Like most of the songs in the band's lexicon, "Ride" has a big chorus and driving riff that carries the verse. First-rate on all levels, and proof that in the fickle world that is the music business, greatness doesn't always translate to popularity.

Luke: “Highway Tune” by Greta Van Fleet. Many, including Jon, will say Greta Van Fleet is a rip off of Led Zeppelin. I think the bands have a similar sound, but I think Greta Van Fleet is a solid modern rock group that is trying (desperately) to keep the genre alive. “Highway Tune” has a great intro, is catchy and is truly a great driving tune. This could easily be (and most likely is) a song that could be used in a movie chase scene, or the opening to some sort of car-centered movie.

Jon: Led Zeppelin comparisons aside, Luke is correct in the fact that GVF deserve accolades for striving to keep rock alive in a desert of autone and studio-enhanced superstars. Fantastic opening lick with vocals that, indisputably, echo Robert Plant's trademark wail, "Highway Tune" is as funky as it is hard-rocking. That's another tip of the hat to Plant, Page and company, who were frequently known to meld the two styles (see "The Crunge.")

Luke: “One Headlight” by The Wallflowers. Led by Jakob Dylan (son of Bob Dylan himself), The Wallflowers' lone hit, 1998's “One Headlight,” won two Grammy Awards and was on top-40 radio stations everywhere. The song is a cleverly written tune, with a catchy chorus that sings: “But me and Cinderella. We put it all together. We can drive it home. With one headlight.” Dylan’s cool, raspy voice, and the subtle-but-driving guitar are also highlights for this cool song.

Jon: For a brief moment, I truly believed that Jakob Dylan was going to be a better looking version of his songwriting legend father. In addition to this near-classic number, the album "Bringing Down the Horse" also hosted the equally kingly "6th Avenue Heartache" and "The Difference." Although the follow up, "Breach," did have one semi-hit in "Letters from the Wasteland," Jakob and The Wallflowers never reached the heights of glory to which they appeared to be destined.

Luke: “Ridin’ Spinners” by Three 6 Mafia. Long before Juicy J was a successful solo rapper, he was part of the Memphis rap trio Three 6 Mafia. One of the band’s biggest songs was an ode to spinning rims called “Ridin’ Spinners.” This is a bouncy, borderline silly rap tune that celebrates a once-popular style of rims. Jon, let’s be honest here: you and I both wanted some spinning hubcaps back in the mid 2000s, right?

Jon: Being way older, Luke, I probably starting coveting those expensive wheels well before 2005. Anyway, as but a minor fan of the Memphis Mafia, this number was unknown to me. Solid beat and synth line, but what's with that annoying, high-pitched voice in the chorus? Come on, bros: how you gonna be hardcore 666 gangstas with a goofy, helium-tinged voice mucking up your hook?

Luke: “Cadillac” by Mest. I get to introduce everyone to another pop punk hit with Mest’s “Cadillac.” An ode to the classic car, this 2001 hit is a catchy, half-pop punk and half hip-hop song that garnered mainstream attention. This is a playful song, but the melody and chorus are pretty catchy. It’s a good, top-down-with-the-sun-shining song.

Jon: Like the vehicle, this is big and brawny, thanks to a neu-metal riff that first appears at the start and then anchors the chorus. Not particularly my cup of tea, but in this day and age, any song with a distorted guitar is automatically deserving of kudos.

Luke: “Life is a Highway” by Tom Cochrane. Most might find this annoying, but I have always had a soft spot for this catchy song. The tune reached No. 6 on the U.S. Billboard Top 200 and has been featured in several TV shows and films. The chorus is catchy and uber-recognizable. There’s something about this song that makes you want to roll your windows down and just cruise on the highway.

Jon: Annoying? I better not hear anyone call the great Tom Cochrane annoying. He's an awesome singer/songwriter, with this hard-charger ample proof of that. As the leader of Red Rider, Cochrane also produced two bonafide classics in "Lunatic Fringe" and "Human Race." If anything is annoying about "Life is a Highway," it's Rascal Flatt's mangling of it.

Luke: “Lowrider” by War. “Lowrider” by legendary War is one of the most fun, most-singable and most iconic songs about a car of all time. The lyrics are clever (“the low-rid-er is a little higher”) and the instrumentation features a jazzy drum beat, Latin horns and funky guitar. This song has been everywhere in movies and TV and other media. It was the intro to one of my favorite sitcoms, “George Lopez,” and is one of War’s best tunes.

Jon: Not only one of War's best tunes, one of the greatest songs ever. In my book, War is one of those bands that had so many fantastic numbers but isn't really talked about much these days. Which is a shame, because this auto-themed classic is but the tip of an iceberg that also contains "Summer," "Cisco Kid," "Why Can't We By Friends?" "Spill the Wine" and "World is a Ghetto." Treat yourself and track down Korn's cover of "Lowrider" — all 58 seconds of it.

LLyons@chieftain.com; JPompia@chieftian

Twitter: @luke_lyons14; @jpompia