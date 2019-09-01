Do you see pollinators visiting the flowering plants in your landscape? If so, you should pat yourself on the back! Creating landscapes that are beautiful and beneficial to animal pollinators is a great way to help our native ecosystem and have a beautiful yard at the same time.

Everyone knows about the honeybee, they are great pollinators and worth a whole column to themselves, however they are native to Europe and were introduced to America in the 1600’s. Here in Colorado we have almost 1,000 species of bees that are native to our state. These native bees require native flowering plants to survive and reproduce. Unlike the social honeybees who live in hives, 90% of our native bees are solitary. Of these solitary bees, 70% nest underground in the soil, and 30% nest in hollow plant stems and tunnels.

To provide habitat for these native bees, try to plant a few of one species of plant together. This makes it easier for the bees to get all the nectar they need and not have to travel too far to get it. You should also provide un mulched, undisturbed soil for them to nest in. Landscape fabric can inhibit native bees from being able to nest in an area. Bees also need water. Provide them with a drink by setting out a dish filled with pebbles and water.

Bees are great, but who doesn’t love to see a butterfly fluttering through their garden? Dozens of species of butterflies are found in Colorado, and you can encourage them to pay you a visit by planting a butterfly garden. To help the butterflies thrive, plant host plants for their caterpillars first. This will allow them to develop in your yard into beautiful butterflies. Adult butterflies will want drinks of sweet nectar for energy. Try having things blooming all season long to keep them energized and encourage them to hang around.

A bit rarer but equally as exciting to see in your garden are hummingbirds. Hanging a hummingbird feeder and planting plants that they can drink nectar from will encourage these fast-little birds to pay you a visit. It is very important that you keep your feeder clean to prevent disease and keep it out of reach of the neighborhood cat. You can find plant lists for caterpillars, butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds at extension.colostate.edu.

Do you want to learn more? CSU Extension is having three classes in a series called Helpful Habitats for Pollinators. The classes are on Saturday, September 14 at the CSU Extension office in Pueblo. One class will cover native bees, one will cover butterflies, and the last one will cover hummingbirds. For each class, you will learn about a specific pollinator, and take home a pollinator habitat to place in your landscape. Each class is $15 and can be registered for online or in the office. Visit our website at https://pueblo.extension.colostate.edu/ for more information, and don’t delay, the deadline to sign up is September 4!

Caffey tag: Sherie Caffey is the horticulture coordinator at the Colorado State University Extension office for Pueblo County. She can be reached at 583-6566 or by email at caffeys@co.pueblo.co.us.