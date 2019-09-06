Women composers have often been overlooked throughout history.

The 2019-2020 Piano Conversations series will kick-off with a tribute to some of the women who have influenced music over the last 300 years.

“Three Centuries of Masterworks by Women Composers” will take the stage at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Ascension Episcopal Church, 420 W. 18th St.

“Our concert is dedicated to recognizing masterpieces by what is considered a minority in music: women,” Zahari Metchkov, pianist, creator of Piano Conversations and Colorado State University-Pueblo instructor, wrote in an email.

Metchkov will perform on piano and will be joined by Alice Yoo on cello and Geoffrey Hood on violin.

The program will include Clara Schumann’s “Three Romances for violin and piano; Rebeca Clark’s Piano Trio and Passacaglia; Shulamit Ran’s “Soliloquy for Piano Trio; and Emma Lou Diemer’s “Toccata.”

Metchkov wrote that women have fallen victim to society’s preestablished notions of what is their appropriate place for them in the world.

Thus, women have often been overlooked as composers.

“We know that Mozart’s sister, who was documented to have been a gifted performer and composer, once coming of age was simply told by her father Leopold that it was time for her to let go of music and fulfill her intended role in life,” he wrote. “Rebecca Clark used a pseudonym submitting compositions for a competition fearing that a woman composer would have been taken seriously.”

Each of the women noted in the performance have had tremendous impact on music — whether people realize it or not.

Clark, an English composer in the 20th century, created “Passacaglia and Piano Trio” which carry tradition intertwined with progressive musical trends of Europe in the 20th century.

Schumann was a master of the keyboard and famous for her performances.

“She is frequently attributed to be the person responsible for establishing the norm for pianists to perform solos and concertos by memory,” Metchkov wrote.”She was also the breadwinner in the Schumann family as her husband gradually slipped into mental illness.”

Methckov wrote that he hopes the audience will enjoy the concert.

He also hopes that the audience will take a look at societal norms, as well.

“Above all, we hope the audience will remember the evening as a wonderful evening of music and conversation about art,” he wrote. “This program, perhaps more than ever, challenges us to re-examine societal stereotypes and norms.

“While society needs order and social norms, creativity and talent is not exclusive to a specific sex, nationality, religion and other statistical definitions.”

In addition to this kicking the season off, it’s the first concert for Piano Conversations as a 501c3 non-profit.

The newly established non-profit status allows Metchkov to continue his mission.

“Becoming a 501c3 non-profit organization allows us to clearly articulate our mission and place in the community in Southern Colorado,” Metchkov wrote. “Our board is comprised of young professionals and we hope to grow our organizations, adding more high-quality concerts, original programming and engaging in music education.”

Tickets to the show are $15 and can be purchased at the door. The concert is free for children and students with an ID. There is a reception to follow.

