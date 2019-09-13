Following Luke's stellar list of the collection of songs that have defined great films, here are my (Jon) top 10 soundtracks to films, in no particular order except for the first:

Jon: "Help!" The Beatles. Although time has been kinder to this 1965 in-color follow-up to "A Hard Day's Night" than critics originally were, the soundtrack is, beyond any doubt, untouchable. Whether it's the title track, one of the strongest in a catalogue that defines Herculean, the wistful "You've Got to Hide Your Love Away," the essential "Ticket to Ride" or the criminally underrated "You're Going to Lose that Girl" and "The Night Before," this is the Buckingham Palace of movie soundtracks.

Luke: Of course this is a great album, it’s The Beatles. But with the greatest soundtracks, I think the soundtrack and movie should be equally as good (except maybe in the case of “Space Jam”). The Beatle movies were fine, but they aren’t cinematic masterpieces. The soundtrack is way better than the film. To me, that downgrades it. It’s why I didn’t include any of the Fab Four’s soundtracks.

Jon: "A Hard Day's Night," The Beatles. As is the case with "Help!," the title track to this 1963 film is among John Lennon's pinnacle moments and a defining moment for the band. Exposing his unparalleled versatility, Lennon also contributed "If I Fell," a heart-felt ballad with harmonies so tight it's impossible to pick out who is singing lead. Of course, there's also "Can't Buy Me Love," "I Should Have Known Better," "And I Love Her," "Tell Me Why" and "I'm Happy Just to Dance With You," classics one and all.

Luke: See above answer: though I would say this album is better than “Help!”

Jon: "Magical Mystery Tour," The Beatles. If you're sensing a theme here, rest assured I haven't included the soundtrack to "Let It Be." But, there is no way I could logically exclude this collection of beloved songs from a film project universally panned, at least upon its release. From the band's (unfortunately) short-lived psychedelic period, we are gifted with the title cut, "Strawberry Fields Forever," "Penny Lane," "I Am the Walrus," "All You Need Is Love," "Hello Goodbye" and the quirky beauty of "Flying," "Baby You're a Rich Man" and "Blue Jay Way."

Luke: And this is better than both albums listed above.

Jon: "24 Hour Party People," Various. Next to the first wave of the British Invasion, the period from the mid-70s through the early 80s produced some of the U.K.'s most enduring music. From a 2002 film that documents that glorious period are cuts from The Clash, The Sex Pistols, The Buzzcocks, Joy Division, New Order, Happy Mondays and lost-to-history acts like 808 State and Durutti Column. With that said, however, the film is actually stronger than its soundtrack.

Luke: Rant time boys and girls! As much as I love punk rock, and as much as I love most of the bands on this soundtrack, I cannot stand the Sex Pistols. I hate, hate, hate the Sex Pistols. They were basically created like boy bands were in the 90s by Malcolm McLaren. They essentially, to me, were posers. Also, I cannot stand John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten. That said, I do love this soundtrack. “Love Will Tear Us Apart” by Joy Division is one of the best songs ever written (and I can play it on guitar!) New Order’s “Blue Monday” is one of my favorite synth, new wave tracks, and The Buzzcocks (a severely underrated pop punk from the 1970s) have their best song, “Ever Fallen in Love?,” on this disc. Good pick, Jon.

Jon: "Pretty In Pink," Various. The soundtrack not only to a fantastic 1986 film but at least two summers, this plays like a virtual "greatest hits" of the period's most talented acts. Fittingly, The Psychedelic Furs' 1981 single, which inspired the film, is a lead track, but in a rerecorded version. Also represented are New Order, Suzanne Vega, Echo and the Bunnymen, The Smiths, OMD, INXS and, most curiously, The Danny Hutton Hitters, who cover Nik Kershaw's "Wouldn't It Be Good."

Luke: I’m not a fan of this film, but I recognize how iconic it is and how beloved it is. The soundtrack is also great. Another New Order sighting is all I need, but the whole track listing is great.

Jon: "Saturday Night Fever," mostly the Bee Gees but other artists. From 1977, this is the double-album that made the Brothers Gibb legendary, from a film that, unfortunately, put John Travolta on the map. From "Stayin' Alive" to "You Should be Dancing" to "Night Fever" to "More than a Woman," this is clearly the Bee Gees' show, with notable contributions from Tavares, Yvonne Elliman, KC and the Sunshine Band, Walter Murphy, and The Trammps. If there's a "Disco 101" audiobook, this is surely it.

Luke: This nearly made my list just for “Stayin’ Alive” alone. The album is equally as cool as Travolta. The Bee Gees don’t get the credit they deserve, in my opinion. Also, this is one of my mom’s favorite movies and albums. She used to play the vinyl when I was a kid growing up. Good stuff.

Jon: "Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 2," Various. Rarely has such an astounding collection of songs been crammed onto one platter. In addition to some of my favorite acts — ELO, Cheap Trick, Sweet, George Harrison, Fleetwood Mac and Parliament — there are fantastic songs from Glen Campbell, Jay and the Americans, Cat Stevens and The Looking Glass as well. I never did see the movie, however, owing to my distaste of anything super heroic (unless, of course, it's Steve McQueen or Bruce Lee.)

Luke: I was going to list both of these mixtapes on my list, but I knew you’d list the second one, Jon. Hearing “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac on this disc is what flipped my stance on the band. This album also features a song we’ve talked about many times, “Brandy” by Looking Glass. It’s a part of the central theme of the movie. Furthermore, ELO is featured. It’s another underrated group in rock history.

Jon: "Trainspotting," Various. Although I don't recall being taken by this 1996 film, the songs are a different story. Iggy Pop's "Lust for Life" may be the face of this collection, but a host of Brit Pop superstars — Primal Scream, Elastica, Blur, New Order, Pulp and Underworld — and American legend Lou Reed are far from slouches. Very close behind this soundtrack is the one that accompanied "Trainspotting #2."

Luke: More New Order! This is a great film, and the soundtrack really adds to the frenetic insanity of the film. Good addition, Jon.

Jon: "Then and Now," Various. From a totally forgettable 1995 movie starring Christina Ricci, Rosie O'Donnell and Demi Moore emerged an amazingly eclectic soundtrack that deserves a revisit from every fan of quality music. There's gigantic hits from Free, The Hollies, The Guess Who, Tony Orlando and Dawn, Jackson 5, The Archies and Badfinger. And that's just for starters.

Luke: I must admit, I’ve never heard of this film. The soundtrack is stellar, but as I said before, I think the movie has to at least be well known or good or worthy of its soundtrack to be included on the list.

Jon: "The Wedding Singer," Various. Speaking of forgettable movies — to me, Sandler is incredibly annoying and irksome — with unforgettable soundtracks, this 1998 disc is a heavyweight champ. If you want to introduce someone to the best of the 80s, there is no better way than this disc, which hosts The Police, Billy Idol, David Bowie, The Psychedelic Furs, New Order, Thompson Twins, Culture Club, The Smiths and Elvis Costello. With a groovy cover of "Video Killed the Radio Star" by Presidents of the United States of America to top it off.

Luke: “Will somebody kill me, please?” sings Adam Sandler in one of the scenes from this film. The movie is one of the Sandman’s best, and the soundtrack is equally as rad (another New Order sighting: I love it!) Billy Idol makes a great cameo, and even the original song that Sandler sings at the end of the film is really good. When Sandler makes movies like this, it’s a good thing. The soundtrack is equally as good.

