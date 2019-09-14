Karen had a bright future ahead of her. She recently passed the bar exam, making her a practicing attorney. Karen was gifted; she had always been a hard worker. The last several years, however, Karen’s family and friends noticed a change in her; she wasn’t quite herself. She seemed to cycle between a fast-paced individual, cramming as many or more of the day’s hours into her schedule, only to come crashing down, usually onto whoever got in her path, serving them, handily with irritability. She didn’t sleep well, saying she had too much on her mind.

It wasn’t unusual, after a couple of weeks of going hard, for her to retreat to a depression-like state. While she still got up and completed her day-to-day schedule and tasks, she would become distant and withdraw from family and friends, make off-hand comments about suicide and negative comments about herself.

Karen’s family and friends tried, on several occasions, to talk with her. She insisted it was stress, brought on by school, work and studying for the bar exam; furthermore, she barked, “they were the cause of her anxiety, and they needed to leave her alone.”

Finally, after an attempt with suicide, Karen’s family was able to successfully get her treatment. She was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder.

Everyone thinks about suicide, occasionally, right? “According to the National Institute of Mental Health, 4.3% of individuals 18 and older have some sort of suicidal thoughts,” said Heather Hankins, MSN Chief Behavioral Health Officer for Health Solutions. Heather said, however, a staggering 25-60% of individuals with bipolar disorder will attempt suicide, at least once, in their lives, with a 4-19% completion rate.

According to Mental Illness Policy Org., those with bipolar disorder have the highest suicide rate, annually, among mental health illnesses, citing inadequate psychiatric treatment at the time of their death.

There are many stereotypes or myths about bipolar disorder: people with bipolar disorder shift moods easily or frequently; they are having fun; they are angry; they are manic or depressed all the time; bipolar disorder can be cured; taking medication will curb creativity; they can’t hold down a job or have a family; people with bipolar disorder are dangerous or violent; once the disorder becomes stable, medication can cease.

Another stereotype is believing there is only one type of bipolar disorder, not realizing there is a type I and a type II. “The primary difference between BPD I and BPD II is the severity of the mania; BPD I has full mania [excessive excitability or enthusiasm]. BPD II generally has hypomania [a mania of low intensity].”

Mania, found in BPD I, will include extended periods of sleeplessness, delusions, grandiosity, hyperactivity and risky behavior; it can require hospitalization.

Heather said in order to be diagnosed with BPD II, a person must cycle between at least one episode of depression and experienced hypomania. “While BPD II is less severe, it can be quite disruptive to life without treatment.” She adds that the cycles can bring extreme depression, feelings of hopelessness, diminished interest or pleasure and isolation; while the hypomania may bring spending sprees, hypersexual activity, talkativeness and feelings of grandiose.

“Others may see them as fun, outgoing, loud or as a daredevil. They are at high risk for substance use and eating disorders,” said Heather.

Cycles vary from one person to the next; they can last days, weeks or months. People with BPD II have described it as having many thoughts running through their heads, jumping from one to the next; loving people with extreme intensity, while having the same level of irritation for them; and feeling rested after only getting a few hours of sleep each night.

Many studies cite anosognosia as the cause for lack of treatment. Anosognosia is a result of changes to the brain which occur with conditions such as bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. While those with bipolar disorder may seem to be stubborn or in denial, which is a defense mechanism, they simply are not aware. Health professionals rely on information from loved ones and friends to identify symptoms of hypomania and moods.

“Many mental illnesses have a lot of overlap. Without treatment, individuals can expect a decreased life expectancy of eight to twelve years; this can be due to suicide, substance abuse, high risk behaviors and having chronic disease or conditions.”

Heather said the extreme mood swings will wear on any relationship and require a lot of understanding of the illness.

The good news: “Most primary care providers and dental offices are now utilizing the PHQ-4, a standard screening tool that screens for anxiety and depression, indicating a need for further assessment. It’s imperative that primary care screens for mental health,” Heather disclaimed with passion.

Gina (Paradiso) Cathcart is the director of Carecorner, Ltd., Colorado Respite Care. She is a healthcare educator, passionate about service to others and quality patient care. Gina attended Regis University and Colorado State University-Pueblo. She can be reached at ginaparadiso@gmail.com.