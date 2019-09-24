Mike Riley doesn’t believe there are “bad kids.”

Riley is the Southern Colorado Youth Development’s executive director and program

manager.

The small, non-profit works to help keep Pueblo youth who are not interested in traditional therapies and mentoring, instead utilizing outdoor activities and staff to work with the youth.

“Through mentoring relationships and skill-building activities, youth learn new skills to help them deal with adverse situations and to properly deal with the traumas they have experienced in their lives,” Riley wrote in an email. “By learning these skills, youth will build resilience against adverse situations and be able to deal with those in a calm and focused manner.”

The Pueblo Department of Public Health strives to promote and protect the health and environment of the county. Part of that mission is to help youth overcome mental health issues, substance abuse issues and other problems they may have.

Since 2014, Riley has worked hard to help Pueblo’s youth.

“We offer various types of support that help youth learn the skills to cope with negative situations and assist them in being able to find pro-social outlets to help them deal with their stressors and traumas that they have experienced in their lives,” he wrote. “We work to help youth find what excites them and then we build off of that by setting goals and expectations for them that will lead to them being successful in attaining what they are working for.”

The program promotes “respecting others in the community and also the environment when they are in the community,” wrote Riley.

Currently the Southern Colorado Youth Development program is part of the National Youth Project Using Minibikes program that is a mentoring program that combines learning how to ride a dirt bike with working with an adult who can support the youth.

The service is just one of many offered by Riley and his staff.

“We also offer one-on-one mentoring and we will soon be offering HeartMath: a computer-based program that helps individuals learn to deescalate themselves through mindfulness,” Riley wrote. “We will also be introducing our newest program R.U.T.S (Realizing Underutilized Talents Safety) which is a three-part program that will offer youth exposure to employment, community engagement and various outdoor activities.”

The Southern Colorado Youth Development program is currently building a youth center that will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will serve as a hub for young people to utilize the services and get other help.

At the center of all that Riley and company offer, the ability to relate is key.

Riley wants those who seek help to know they aren’t alone in the situations they’re facing, and that help is always available.

“I feel that the most important aspect of our program is that we meet the youth where they are at and help them to see that we have been in similar situations and we understand what they are going through,” Riley wrote. “I feel that finding activities that are pro-social help youth to feel comfortable in working with our staff and building those supportive relations that the youth need so badly.”

Many of the youth who work with the non-profit don’t realize their full potential.

The Southern Colorado Youth Development, and Riley, strive to help them see what they are actually capable of.

“We are a small non-profit that works to help youth see their true potential and to help guide them to live the lives they are striving for,” Riley wrote. “We do not believe there is such a thing as a ‘bad kid.’ We feel that at-risk youth are in bad situations, bad relationships and being led by misguided individuals.

“We want to be there for those who don’t have that support or aren’t getting enough of the support they so badly need.”

Currently, the program is seeking volunteers and board members. Jennifer Case is currently on the board of directors. If interested, email socolyouthdevelopment@comcast.net.

For additional information on Southern Colorado Youth Development, visit southerncoloradoyouthdevelopment.com and search the organization on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

