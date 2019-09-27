One of the legends of the New Mexico sound returns to Pueblo Saturday.

Robert Griego will headline the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, with support from Los Martinez Bros and Latin Thunder.

With his first recording, 1971's breakthrough single “Un Pobre No Más,” Griego established himself as one of the Southwest's most endearing musical forces, collecting a host of accolades from the New Mexico Hispano Entertainers Association along the way. These awards include nods for best original song, mariachi song, compact disc and male vocalist of the year.

Of “Un Pobre No Más,” Griego said, “I played rhythm and sang on the first track. I then played lead melody on the second track. It all began as me, myself, and I — and my guitar — producing my first 45, which today still remains my biggest hit."

In all, Griego has released nine albums, with "Arriba Nuevo Mexico," "Corazon Pequeno" and "El Hijo de Nadie" among his beloved songs.

Wrote one Amazon reviewer about a Griego collection: "If you want to hear authentic Northern New Mexico music, this is it. Roberto's voice is beautiful and so full of emotion. The sparse arrangement on most songs — Roberto and his guitar — only adds to the sentimental feel.

"This takes me back to my teenage years in Albuquerque: loved it then, and love it now."

From Denver, Los Martinez Bros is a five-piece band firmly rooted in the tejano tradition, with numerous well received gigs throughout the state and region under the collective belt. From Pueblo, Latin Thunder is likewise a favorite among tejano fans.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show to start an hour later. General admission tickets are $30 and $45 for VIP.

Call 924-8785 or 994-1260 for ticket or additional information.

