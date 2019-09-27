In honor of pollinator conservation, the Pueblo Zoo and the Southern Colorado chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers will present the annual Animal Art Show from 2-7 p.m. Saturday at the Pueblo Zoo.

On display will be art from 20 local artists including District 60 and 70 students, animal artists including the zoo's lions, penguins and bison and more.

Art can be purchased from $15 to $500 with each sale supporting the local pollinator conservation project spearheaded by the zoo. The program is called "Plant, Grow, Fly."

Guests can also take part in making crafts and explore their own inner artist.

Nana's Barbecue and Big Lou's Amazing Sandwiches and Tacos will offer food from their trucks. Craft beer and wine will also be available for visitor's 21 and up.

Zoo members enter for free with a suggested $3 donation. Non members receive full access to the event for $12 (adults) and $10 (children. Kids 3 and younger are admitted free.

Paid admission will include a $3 contribution to Plant, Grow, Fly.

Last admission to the show will be 6 p.m. Some of the outdoor exhibits — including lions — will close at 5 p.m.

For more information, visit pueblozoo.org or call 561-1452.

No. 2: The Colorado Sierra Club, The Sierra Club - Sangre de Cristo Group, REOCA and Mothers Out Front will host a screening of the documentary "Reinventing Power: America's Renewable Energy Boom" from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the InfoZone Theare of the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

The 50-minute film takes views across the United States to hear from people pushing for a future with clean energy.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 562-5600.

No. 3: TickTock Pueblo will host several events this week at its location at 315 N. Santa Fe Ave.

TickTock will host intermediate pour painting on Sept. 30. The cost is $60 per person.

The coffee shop will then host Friend Re(ad)quest fro 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday. You can bring a book and discuss with new people in speed rounds. Tickets are $8 in advance or $12 the day off.

For more information, call 281-6215.

No. 4: For fans of sugar skulls and craft beer, 1129 Spirits and Eatery is the place to be Sunday.

The bar located at 115 E. Riverwalk Place, Suite 100, will host a sugar skull candy painting party that includes two painters and a flght of beer or wine mix and match.

The cost is $75 for two people.

For more information, search 1129 Spirits and Eatery on Facebook.

No. 5: The Pueblo Historical Ghost Walk Tour begins at 5:30 p.m. today.

The tour leaves the El Pueblo History Museum, located at 310 N. Union Ave., will host the tour. A new tour leaves every 15 minutes from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tours continue Saturday, Oct. 4, 5 and 12.

The tour features storytelling depicting Pueblo's Past and features local actors portraying prominent characters throughout Pueblo's history.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.

For more information, visit historycolorado.org.