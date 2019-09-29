Being outside is sort of like therapy for Everyday Adventure LLC. founder and owner Emilie Pomerleau.

The yoga instructor and outdoor enthusiast knows that now more than ever before.

In the past three months Pomerleau has lost her mother and suffered a miscarriage.

Through her yoga practice, meditation, mountain biking, running, being outside, the support of her husband Travis Cleveland and her friends, she’s found a healthy way to help her through the grieving process.

“For me, it’s always been where if I feel out of balance at all, I go out in nature, spend some time and I feel like it fixes me,” Pomerleau said. “I feel like being outside helps you express whatever you’re feeling, When I teach yoga I talk about a flow state that I feel when running or riding a mountain bike where you just … you’re just kind of in the flow.

"There’s no holding back.”

Pomerleau’s love for fitness and the outdoors has existed inside of her since she was a kid. It’s remained a constant driving force in her life since.

Two years ago, she founded Everyday Adventures LLC.

The company is geared toward promoting healthy lifestyles through means such as yoga, meditation and outdoor recreation.

Pomerleau said her ultimate goal is to help people.

And so far, she’s been able to do just that.

A Wisconsin kid goes West

Pomerleau grew up in the north part of Wisconsin. It was there that she discovered her love for the outdoors.

Her father was a construction worker and carpenter who was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Pomerleau has fond memories of being outside with her father, and spending a huge chunk of time outdoors.

“From the time I was a toddler I always liked being outside,” Pomerleau said. “I was always playing outside, or riding bikes or running through the woods.”

Pomerleau later moved to Minneapolis. Like Wisoncsin, being outside in the summer offered many outdoor pursuits.

Winters, though, were cold and gray and forced Pomerleau indoors more often than she’d like.

It was 15 years ago that she randomly decided to move west. She placed her finger on a map at random and it landed on Pueblo.

Little did she know that The Steel City would offer an abundance of outdoor recreation opportunities.

"I just drove out here and met some really great people and we were 25-minutes from the mountains,” she said. “This was the kind of place where we had great weather and a lot to do, so I thought ‘I’m there.’”

Pomerleau never intended to stay in Pueblo. Two years after moving here, she became involved in a Roller Derby League.

Not long after, she met her husband.

Now 15 years later, Pomerleau is married, owns a home, is a successful yoga instructor and owns a business.

Everyday Adventure

In January of 2018, Pomerleau started Everyday Adventures LLC.

The aim of the company is to help others lead more healthy, active lifestyles.

“The premise was creating this lifestyle that’s not like you’re in a fitness routine or on a specific diet or something,” Pomerleau said. “I just wanted to promote this lifestyle that happens to be also be healthy while doing active things, being around good people and making good choices so you never feel like you’re working.

“Things in your life are just balanced.”

Everyday Adventure offers yoga classes, one-on-one practice sessions, open practice sessions, class gong meditation sessions, one-on-one gong meditation sessions, mountain biking trips, fitness coaching, lifestyle advice and more.

Pomerleau bought mountain bikes to take on excursions and help people who want to try to learn the sport get started.

“I bought bikes that will fit most adults and if they want to learn how to go out on the trails, they can book time with me to do that,” Pomerleau said. “I have plans to add more to my equipment base as well. I have a couple of friends that are (rock) climbers that want to start leading excursions next summer.”

Pomerleau wants Everyday Adventures to help people do things like backpacking or hiking.

She invisions eventually taking people on overnight trips where they back park or bike and stay overnight.

“We want to do things where people are like, ‘Hey, I’ve always wanted to try this thing like backpacking but I don’t have the equipment,’” she said.

Because of her background and enthusiasm for recreation, people have always come to Pomerleau about getting started in their own outdoor pursuits.

With Everyday Adventure LLC., Pomerleau decided to turn giving guidance to others into a business.

“I tend to be the person that people always go to for advice if they want to start roaming,” Pomerleau said. “They ask, ‘What do I do? How do I get into that? Or, “What do I do to get out on the trails?’’

So, I was kind of like, I think people would want to pay for a service like that.”

Her ultimate goal, she said, is for the business to fully support her.

Truly healthy

Where most fitness routines focus on aesthetics and on health, Everyday Adventures strives to create a well-rounded, healthy lifestyle that focuses less on looks and more on balance.

“I feel like there’s so much based on how we look and being aesthetically pleasing,” Pomerleau said. “That’s something that comes along with being healthy, but I tend to not have that be the vehicle for people. It’s more about how you want to feel.”

Pomerleau, an avid runner, wants to help people reach fitness goals that are functional such as running five miles pain-free; eating healthy home cooked food; and give general advice for people to live healthier and fuller lives.

“I had a client whose goal was to be able to ride from her house out to a trail,” Pomerleau said. “That was in January and it only took her a few weeks to do it. Now, we have to pick another goal.”

By helping individuals Pomerleau hopes to make Pueblo a healthier community.

She’s partnered with other fitness instructors like Fit Instincts owner Rachel Kutskill, ecstatic dance instructor Paris Latka, Mellisa Mihelich and others to make Pueblo a healthier community.

“We all want to help people by collaborating and working together,” Pomerleau said. “There’s all this energy coming together where people want to share space for businesses. So we’re bringing people in for festivals and workshops and things like that.”

Lasting inspiration

Pomerleau said that she named her company because “Everyday has the opportunity for adventure.”

She said she hopes that by leading the same life she preaches and by helping others, that everyone can find that adventure.

“This was always more about inspiring people to just get moving,” she said. “Even if you have a really long day, or whatever, if you can just get to the river for 20 minutes, you can feel like you have a sense of adventure and maybe now the sense of adventure is stepping outside of your comfort zone and going and connecting with people in a way that maybe you haven’t before.”

For Pomerleau, that sense of adventure means freedom as well as a sense of calm.

Between yoga, riding her bike, running and just being outside, Pomerleau is at peace when she’s active.

“Finding those kinds of things where you just kind of go is amazing … it’s exhilarating,” she said. “I think when people are having a particularly hard time getting into the body is a really good thing. A lot of us are stuck our heads and thinking about things all the time.

I think definitely having that love of nature and having an active lifestyle has kept me healthy.”

To find out more, visit Everyday Adventure LLC. on Facebook or Instagram.

