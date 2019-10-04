There’s not really a theme, nor rhyme nor reason for the art that Victor Keen deems worthy of adding to his vast collection.

If he likes it, Keen said, he buys it. Though, much of the art he collects is considered “outsider art.”

“I’m still an amateur at this,” Keen said. “When people come in and look at what’s in the gallery, they see the different pieces of ‘outsider art’ that I’ve collected and the other things like the radios, the buttons .. I have a collection of vintage toasters … some of my toys are out there. So really I’m not an expert. All these things appeal to me and that’s why I collect them.”

Keen’s collection is housed in the Bethany Mission Gallery in Philadelphia.

For the first time Keen is sharing part of his collection in his hometown with an exhibit titled “The Collector’s Aesthetic,” now on display in the King Gallery of the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, 120 N. Santa Fe Ave.

Radios, buttons, toys, art and other items will be on display until Jan. 5. There will be a Coffee with the Collectors presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday at the arts center in which curators Liz Szabo and LuDel Walter will be a discussion with Keen and art collection Frank Maresca.

For more on the exhibit, and the event, visit sdc-arts.org.

For Keen, bringing his collection to Pueblo is an exciting prospect. One he hopes will bring some thought and awareness to Pueblo.

Finding art

Keen graduated from Pueblo Central High School in 1959 where he was the captain of a highly successful basketball and track and field team.

While in high school, Keen had little to no interest in art.

After high school, Keen ventured to Trinity College in Connecticut before graduating from Harvard Law School.

He’d move to New York where he became a successful attorney.

While at a flea market, Keen saw an old Catalina radio. This would spark his interest in collecting.

Later, he’d become friends with renowned art collector Frank Maresca. It was then he was introduced to the concept of “outsider art.”

The art appealed to Keen, not because of its beauty or its value, but because of the stories behind it.

“Most of the artists, at least in the beginning, had any concept of the commercial value of their art,” Keen explained. “Some of these artists had various disabilities. Some were in institutions and they did their art in what you might call a compulsion. They just had to do the art and didn’t care whether people bought it and sometimes didn't care if people saw it.”

“Outsider Art” is typically considered art created by untrained or self-taught artists.

Maresca would help Keen continue his introduction in the art form.

In 1996, Keen moved to Philadelphia for work. There, he’d open his gallery. Parts of his collection have traveled the country in various galleries and museums including the Smithsonian.

For the first time, however, some components of his collection will be seen by high school friends in his hometown.

Homecoming

Returning to Pueblo is exciting, according to Keen.

He’ll return not just to celebrate the exhibit but also to take part in an annual class reunion. The arts center will even host a reception for his classmates inside the King Gallery.

Keen said he’s overjoyed to bring the exhibit to his hometown.

“I was really happy to get back and ask my friends to come to the gallery,” he said. “This is something I’m happy to bring to Pueblo and I hope it’s well received.”

Both of Keen’s parents grew up in Pueblo and went to Central.

Though life has taken him far away from The Steel City, Pueblo has always held a fond place in Keen’s heart.

“It’ll always be my hometown,” he said. “I’m very close to my high school class. I’m just really close to Pueblo. I love visiting Pueblo, driving around the streets seeing what’s different and what’s the same.”

And though the art featured in his collection doesn’t necessarily fit a particular theme often found in Pueblo, Keen said there are some connections.

One of the many ID badges from the 1920s and 1930s that are featured in his collection came from an employee at the old Colorado Fuel and Iron Co.

Keen’s aunt was also part of the organization that came before the arts center, and helped with the early stages of bringing the arts center to Pueblo.

Though a very minor connection, Keen is still pleased to show Puebloans the art.

“It’s more about bringing something I’ve been involved in back to my hometown,” Keen said. “I had a different collection, I would still probably feel the same way about coming back to my home and being a part of the museum.”

Outsider art at SDC

“The Collector’s Aesthetic” is on display at the same time as other outsider art shows at the arts center.

In addition, Tony “The Bricklayer” Perniciaro’s work is on display, “Steampunk Curiosities by Dave Duros is on display and “Spirit of Traditions” is on display.

The latter is a collection of Santos from Bishop Tafoya, Ruth Gast and others from the permanent collection of the arts center.

Though the santos and Keen’s collection are vastly different, both are considered outsider art.

At the very least, Keen said they go well together.

“I think they are very complementary to each other,” he said.

Sangre de Cristo Arts Center CEO Jim Richerson explained that the Santos, often depicting religious figures and items that often time showcase Our Lady of Guadalupe, were created by untrained, self-taught artists.

“In a way, this could be considered ‘outsider art’ as well,” he said. “They’re very beautiful pieces. They fit in very well with what the museum is trying to do right now with the other ‘outsider art’ exhibitions on display.”

The mind’s eye

Much of the artwork featured in Keen’s collection was produced by those suffering from mental health problems.

Edward Deeds’ drawings were done mostly while he was institutionalized. He even completed many drawings on the institute’s stationary, making his art unique and eventually worth quite a bit of money.

“That is so fascinating,” Keen said. “Those are actually more valuable.”

Deeds is one of the many artists featured in Keen’s collection that suffered from mental health issues.

Keen explained that the artists in his collection produced work that is still of the highest quality.

“I think it’s important, whatever the background of these artists, whether they were old, young, had mental issues … whatever the case may be, their art has the quality of being very good art,” Keen said. “Just because you have issues doesn’t mean you get a pass on your art.

“This is street art, or it started that way. But it’s been recognized in a major way. All the art in this collection has been recognized as very significant art.”

Keen said he hopes that those who see the exhibit at the arts center will garner an appreciation for “outsider art.”

For many, the concept will be new to them. Keen said he hopes that attendees will realize how incredible their art is.

“I think for many people they’ll be introduced to the concept that these artists were self-taught or untrained and had their challenges in life and didn’t create their art for any commercial reason,” Keen said. “For the most part, almost all these artists ended up having made art that’s been nationally or internationally recognized.”

