Tony “The Bricklayer” Perniciaro’s art may seem simple to many, but the drawings and paintings are actually deeply layered in meaning.

A poet before becoming an “outsider” artist, the late former Puebloan often had socially and politically charged messages written on his work.

Perniciaro’s art is on display at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center now through Nov. 18 in the Regional Gallery, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave.

Perniciaro and his children often visited the arts center. For his son, Yago Perniciaro, to have his father’s art displayed in the venue is surreal.

“It means a lot to me to have this art being shown in the largest art venue in Pueblo,” wrote Yago Perniciaro in an email. “The arts center is a sentimental place for me as well, having visited the galleries with my sisters and father many times growing up.

“I’m happy he hasn’t been forgotten, especially in Pueblo. He called the city home for two decades.”

A working class artist

Tony Perniciaro grew up in New York during The Great Depression.

He’d live there until the 1970s and worked as a bricklayer — like most of his family before him.

He discovered poetry and then began drawing and painting.

Though his art never depicted bricklaying, his work and upbringing influenced his work.

“He and his family laid bricks,” Tony Perniciaro’s daughter Celina Cunningham wrote in an email. “It put him squarely in the working class. It was also a part of their family identity. There is something quite artistic about laying bricks, too, which I’m sure he connected (with).”

In addition, growing up during the Depression impacted his view on life and consequently his art.

Cunningham wrote that the older she grew, the more she sees that influence.

“The art used to be lighter for me,” she wrote. “While it has always shown a sense of humor along with its darker notes, the older I get, the stronger the heavier notes are.”

Cunningham’s sister agrees.

In an email she explained that growing up in a poor, Italian immigrant neighborhood also affected his art and world views.

“Growing up in a poverty stricken Italian neighborhood in Brooklyn to an immigrant family in the 1920s and 30s had a profound influence in terms of some of the recurring themes in his work,” Lumia Perniciaro wrote in an email. “(Examples of this are) exploitation, dehumanization and oppression as well as human dignity and resilience.”

In addition, Tony Perniciaro lived in a poor, Italian neighborhood.

English was not his first language.

“I wonder too if his experiences might have influenced, in some way, his choice to blend poetry with drawings and paintings,” she wrote. “English was a language he learned through humiliation and the school teacher’s switch. Without a doubt, there were other reasons he worked through images, but it also might have been a way to bridge gaps where languages failed.”

Though heavy in tone and meaning, there is also something playful and child-like about his art.

A kid at heart

When Tony Perniciaro moved to Pueblo in the late 70s, his children stayed in New York with their mother.

The two girls and boy would visit Perniciaro during the summers, and Yago Perniciaro would call Pueblo home for a while in the early 2000s.

In a 2011 interview with The Pueblo Chieftain, Yago Perniciaro said he remembers his father “Just letting us be kids.”

This could be because he himself didn’t have much of a childhood, according to his son.

Cunningham, too, wrote that she often saw the connection between her father and

“I don’t think it’s my place to describe the meaning behind his art, but I do know that he easily connected with young people and I think he found they see the truth more clearly than adults,” Cunningham wrote. “Something similar could be said about his art.”

Truth plays a central theme in his art.

No matter how painful the truth was, Cunningham said her father was a purveyor of self-expression and telling one’s story.

“He was always trying to speak the truth,” she wrote. “Much of that can translate between our worlds.”

Not an outsider

“Outsider Art” is often described as art that is created by those who are self-taught or by “naive” art makers.

Yago Perniciaro has never really found his father to be an outsider artist, though.

“He was a self-taught artist, so in that sense his work would fit in the ‘outsider art’ category,” Yago Pernicario wrote. “I’m not really a fan of the term ‘outsider art.’ It’s art, why do we need a disclaimer?”

Though not a college student, Yago Perniciaro wrote that his father “probably had a PhD worth of knowledge” that he garnered from books and research as well as his life experiences.

Through his knowledge, love of life and love for his children, Tony Perniciaro passed his appreciation for at down to his children.

“We grew up with an appreciation of art and creativity,” Cunningham wrote. “We learned how to paint, draw and build things as kids. Being artistic is part of all of us.”

