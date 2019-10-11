King of autotune (but who also can sing without it) T-Pain will headline Mission Ballroom at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27.

The r & b star and rapper first broke out into the mainstream with hits like "Bartender," "Buy U a Drank," "I'm N Luv with a Stripper," "I'm Sprung" and "Chopped and Screwed."

He's also been featured on popular tunes like Chris Brown's "Kiss, Kiss," Flo Rida's "Get Low" and Kanye West's "Good Life."

Joining T-Pain is rap legend DMX.

DMX is known for songs like "X Gon Give it to Ya," "Where The Hood At," "Party Up" and "Ruff Ryder's Anthem."

Tickets are available for the show at axs.com.

If you "Smile in Your Sleep," you can help celebrate Silverstein's 20th anniversary at 7:15 p.m. April 4 at the Ogden Theatre.

The Canadian rock and emo band formed in 2000 and named their group in honor of children's author Shel Silverstein.

The band is best known for "Smile in Your Sleep," "My Heroine," "Smashed Into Pieces" and "Call It Karma."

Tickets can be purchased at axs.com.

Lastly, bro country stars Dan + Shay will perform at the Pepsi Center on Oct. 15.

The duo is known for songs like "Speechless," "Tequila," "All to Myself" and "From the Ground Up."

Dan + Shay performed at Colorado State University-Pueblo in 2017.

Tickets are on sale now at altitudetickets.com.

Also announced: Jauz, 9 p.m. Feb. 15, Mission Ballroom, axs.com; Sullivan King, 9 p.m. Jan. 11, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Machine Head, 8 p.m. Feb. 18, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Heilung, 8 p.m. Jan. 17, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Michael Kiwanuka, 8 p.m. Feb. 1, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Black Tiger and Sex Machine, 9 p.m. Feb. 14, Mission Ballroom, axs.com; Opeth, 8 p.m. March 2, Mission Ballroom, axs.com; Lucero, 7 p.m. Jan. 25, Mission Ballroom, axs.com; Railraod Earth, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 27-28, Stanley Hotel, axs.com.

— Luke Lyons