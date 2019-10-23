All little ghoulies and ghosts should enjoy Halloween.

Seven years ago, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment and the Pueblo Early Childhood Council — Health and Wellness subgroup created Healthy Halloween.

This year’s Healthy Halloween is from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 29 at Praise Assembly of God, 2000 Troy Ave.

The event was originally created to give children with, or without special needs a way to have fun and interact.

“The event offers families a chance to have a safe and controlled Halloween experience without an emphasis on candy,” wrote Lynn Procell, director of Community Health Services at Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment in an email, “There is also opportunity for parents to learn about agencies in Pueblo that work with children.”

Healthy Halloween is geared for children not yet attending school up to five-years-old and preschoolers.

The activities at Healthy Halloween help promote building relationships, encourages physical activity and provides resources to families for young children.

In addition, with no candy given out, Pueblo’s youth are protected from dental decay and obesity.

Additionally, parents and caretakers can gain valuable knowledge — all while having fun.

“The Healthy Halloween raises awareness of resources available for families with small children in Pueblo and promotes fun over candy treats,” Procell wrote. “It gives opportunity for all families to interact and celebrate kids together.”

The event is a community effort, too.

After Healthy Halloween’s third year, more help was needed to host the event. The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment was working with Colorado State University-Pueblo nursing students, and asked them to help with the project.

“The nursing department agreed it would be a great way for nursing students to learn about public health as well as learn more about children with special needs,” Procell wrote. “This has been a very successful model and now there are about 30-40 additional junior class nursing students who participate and use costumes and interactive play to educate the children and their families on health topics.”

Through “play learning,” where nurses dress up like the tooth fairy to help kids brush a giant set of teeth, the nursing students speak on dental techniques and how dentists check one's teeth. Kids dress up in lab coats and gloves and pretend to be dentists.

The students also give lessons on hand washing, eating fruits and vegetables, visiting the doctor and street safety.

“It is a really fun event for any child 0-5 years of age and there are really nice prize drawings each year as well,” Procell wrote. “Everyone is welcome and in addition to parents bringing their children in, we often have home child care providers and family who watch little ones bring children in.

“This event is becoming a cherished Pueblo tradition.”

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14