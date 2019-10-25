If you want to 'take it easy" for Valentine's Day in 2020, take your date to see Foghat at 8 p.m. at Pueblo Memorial Hall, 1 City Hall Place.

The English classic rock group is known for hits like "Slow Ride," "Fool for the City," "Stone Blue" "I Just Want to Make Love to You" and "Third Time Lucky."

Tickets to the show are $37-$67 and can be purchased now at pueblomemorialhall.com.

Classic rock legends the Eagles will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 26 and 27 at the Pepsi Center.

The Eagles were formed in 1971 in Los Angeles and released its debut album "Eagles" in 1972. The album was led by songs "Take It Easy," "Witchy Woman" and "Peaceful Easy Feeling."

The band released six other studio albums, and are known for tunes like "Hotel California," "Lyin' Eyes," "I Can't Tell You Why," "New Kid in Town" and "Take It To The Limit."

Tickets to show are available at ticketmaster.com.

Lastly, alt-rockers Joywave will perform at 9 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Stanley Hotel.

The Rochester New York group is known for songs like "Doubt," "Tongues," "Destruction," "It's a Trip!" and "Somebody New."

Tickets are available at axs.com.

Also announced: Andy Borowitz NEW DATE: 8 p.m. April 25, Paramount Theatre, ticketmaster.com; Little Dragon, 9 p.m. May 1, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Railroad Earth, 8 p.m. Feb. 1, Mission Ballroom, axs.com; James Arthur, 9 p.m. May 9, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Dillon Francis, 9 p.m. Feb. 28, axs.com; COIN, 8 p.m. March 31, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Shane Smith and the Saints, 8 p.m. Jan. 3, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Eric Johnson, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26, Lincoln Center, lctx.com; Eric Johnson, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Paramount Theatre, ticketmaster.com; Circa Survive, 7:30 p.m. May 14, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Jim Gaffigan, 7 p.m. April 27, Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, axs.com; Letterkenny Live, 8 p.m. April 20, Mission Ballroom, axs.com; Shpongle, 8 p.m. Dec. 6, Fillmore Auditorium, ticketmaster.com.

— Luke Lyons