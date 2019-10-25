Steel City Theatre Company’s annual “Halloween Spooktacular” is a lot like a cartoon come to life: silly, funny, campy and just overall fun.

This year marks the company’s fourth annual ‘Spooktacular,’ running at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-3 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at Steel City Theatre located at 241 S. Santa Fe Ave.

Each year the event has grown in popularity, becoming a Steel City Theatre fan-favorite.

“It’s popular because it’s a different kind of Halloween activity,” wrote Andrea Garrett, SCTC managing director, in an email. “You can have fun and celebrate with your family without it being scary.”

This year’s story centers around a group of teenagers telling spooky ghost stories — though the stories are not actually that scary.

The stories begin to come to life around the teens.

“I don’t want to give too much away because there are several plot twists; but the fun comes in how the campers deal with their unexpected ‘guests’ and how they get them to leave,” Garrett wrote. “I am very much looking forward to the story this year; it has a very different plot and feeling from year’s past.”

The production is an original piece written by the theater and features 80s music serving as the soundtrack to the plot of the production.

‘Spooktacular’s’ choreography also features a bevy of styles and influences to go along with the eclectic score.

“The cast loves that the show is written for them, so the lines feel very real and natural and the jokes roll off their tongues,” Garrett wrote. “The dancing is always challenging, and very fun because of the 80s music. It’s also fun to work on a show that utilizes many styles of dance — hip hop, jazz, Broadway and contemporary are all featured this year.”

Staging the treat that is ‘Spooktacular’ can prove to be tricky.

SCTC opened its 2019-2020 season with a large-scaled, popular three-week run of “Grease.”

Switching gears is a challenge for Garrett and many of the cast who will also participate in the Halloween show.

“It’s rough, for sure,” Garrett wrote. “We will close ‘Grease’ Sunday night. The ‘Grease’ cast will then strike and clean their set, put together platforms for ‘Spooktacular,’ and paint over the walls. Over the next week, all the staff and volunteers will put the final details on set and lighting.

“The cast only gets four days on their actual set, so that is always exciting as well.”

Despite the short turn around time and limited rehearsal period, the cast and directors still strive to put on a high-quality performance.

Choreography is learned and gone over as much as possible. Work is put in by the cast on their own time and the most is made out of the limited access to the production’s set.

“Every director has their own method for rehearsal,” Garrett wrote. “It’s important to us to make sure every show in the season is the highest quality, and that usually means a lot of hard work and continuous drilling throughout the rehearsal process.”

Garrett wrote that she is most excited in presenting the work this year’s cast has put in.

“I am very much looking forward to a brand-new ‘Spooktacular’ cast hitting the stage,” she wrote. “They bring a new energy and a ton of fun to their roles.”

Tickets to this year’s “Halloween Spooktacular” are $30 and include a full meal with salad, entree, sides, desserts and drinks (of your choice) as well as the show.

Those in attendance can also wear costumes to the show.

For more information, and to purchase tickets sctcpueblo.com.

